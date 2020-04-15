J-Lo Channels Her Inner ‘Mean Girls’ in the Fuzziest Hot-Pink Mini Dress + Neon Pink Pumps

Jennifer Lopez is channeling the film “Mean Girls” for her latest throwback post on Instagram.

Captioning her post with the iconic “On Wednesdays we wear pink” quote from the movie, Lopez shared behind-the-scenes photos from her “Saturday Night Live” photoshoot in December 2019.

The “Hustlers” star modeled a short-hemmed bright pink dress with voluminous feathered sleeves from Christian Cowan’s spring ’20 collection.

She continued the color trend down into her pointed-toe pumps. The electric-pink pair included a patent finish and tall stiletto heel.

On the runways of New York Fashion Week, Lopez’s fuzzy Christian Cowan dress originally was styled over sheer black tights tucked into thin-strap black heeled sandals.

Hot pink became one of the most recognizable trends to grace the spring ’20 runways. In addition to Cowan’s choice of the shade, brands like Versace, Valentino and Off-White included neon pinks in their collections.

Karolina Kurkova on the catwalk for Christian Cowan’s spring ’20 collection, Sept. 10, 2019. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez has been adjusting to an at-home lifestyle during the coronavirus shutdown, spending time with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, and their respective kids in Miami. From batting practice to volleyball games and makeshift manicures, the “On the Floor Singer” has yet to run out of creative ways to pass the hours.

The “Waiting for Tonight” singer is also already featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and is the newest face of Coach, helping the brand launch its new CitySole Court sneaker.

She also stars in and is an executive producer for Quibi’s new series “Thanks a Million,” in which celebrities each give $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must then pay it forward. She additionally released her own JLo Jennifer Lopez footwear collection with DSW on March 16.

Jennifer Lopez in a style from her spring ’20 JLo Jennifer Lopez collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

