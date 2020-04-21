Re-route my subscription: Click here

J-Lo Pairs Her Trendy Camo Sports Bra and Leggings Look With Futuristic Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
Jennifer Lopez carved out some time in her quarantine schedule for an intense workout yesterday — and she chose an on-trend gym look.

Lopez’s fiancé, former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, shared a video to his Instagram Stories yesterday of the singer getting in some reps at the gym. In the video, J-Lo wore a trendy camo sports bra and leggings set from Niyama Sol. The leggings are available on the brand’s site for $88, while the sports bra costs $58.

For footwear, the “Hustlers” actress selected her favorite Slick Woods x The Kooples sneakers. With a monochrome palette and chunky soles, the shoes have a futuristic appearance. In terms of construction, the kicks boast a rubber sole, a knit upper and leather straps.

the kooples, black sneakers, high-top
The Kooples x Slick Woods chunky black high-top trainers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Kooples

The shoes, which were previously available for $325, have sold out in Lopez’s chosen black-and-white colorway on Thekooples.com.

Athleisure looks have grown in popularity in recent years, and Lopez is often spotted in sneakers — in addition to her The Kooples x Slick Woods pairs, she favors the Adidas Edge Lux 3 and the Nike Air Presto.

With her frequent workout looks, Lopez has become a gym style trendsetter: According to Lyst, when J-Lo wore silver-coated Beyond Yoga leggings in December 2019, searches for “metallic leggings” spiked by 33% over the next 24 hours. Further, camo leggings have recently been trending among the celeb style; aside from J-Lo, fans include Alessandra Ambrosio, Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon.

Jennifer Lopez , beyond yoga leggings, celebrity style, j-lo, gym, miami, florida, celebrity style, guess sweatshirt, white sweater, beyond yoga alloy leggings, ombre leggings, white sneakers, the kooples x slick woods sneakers, legs, workout
Jennifer Lopez heads to the gym in Miami on Dec. 11, 2019, wearing Beyond Yoga leggings and Slick Woods x The Kooples sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash
arod, jlo, alex rodriguez, jennifer lopez, gym, white sneakers, camo
Jennifer Lopez heads to the gym in Miami on Feb. 27, 2020 in Niyama Sol camo leggings and Last Sprint sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

While Lopez’s The Kooples x Slick Woods kicks are out of stock, the options below offer a similar look and are available to purchase now.

Sorel Women's Kinetic Sneak
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Sorel Women’s Kinetic Sneak, $71.

Steve Madden Myles
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Steve Madden Myles Black, $83.

Fila Disruptor II
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Fila Disruptor II, $66.

Click through the gallery to see all the celebs who love camo leggings.

