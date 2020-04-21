J-Lo Pairs Her Trendy Camo Sports Bra and Leggings Look With Futuristic Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez carved out some time in her quarantine schedule for an intense workout yesterday — and she chose an on-trend gym look.

Lopez’s fiancé, former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, shared a video to his Instagram Stories yesterday of the singer getting in some reps at the gym. In the video, J-Lo wore a trendy camo sports bra and leggings set from Niyama Sol. The leggings are available on the brand’s site for $88, while the sports bra costs $58.

For footwear, the “Hustlers” actress selected her favorite Slick Woods x The Kooples sneakers. With a monochrome palette and chunky soles, the shoes have a futuristic appearance. In terms of construction, the kicks boast a rubber sole, a knit upper and leather straps.

The shoes, which were previously available for $325, have sold out in Lopez’s chosen black-and-white colorway on Thekooples.com.

Athleisure looks have grown in popularity in recent years, and Lopez is often spotted in sneakers — in addition to her The Kooples x Slick Woods pairs, she favors the Adidas Edge Lux 3 and the Nike Air Presto.

With her frequent workout looks, Lopez has become a gym style trendsetter: According to Lyst, when J-Lo wore silver-coated Beyond Yoga leggings in December 2019, searches for “metallic leggings” spiked by 33% over the next 24 hours. Further, camo leggings have recently been trending among the celeb style; aside from J-Lo, fans include Alessandra Ambrosio, Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon.

Jennifer Lopez heads to the gym in Miami on Dec. 11, 2019, wearing Beyond Yoga leggings and Slick Woods x The Kooples sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Jennifer Lopez heads to the gym in Miami on Feb. 27, 2020 in Niyama Sol camo leggings and Last Sprint sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

While Lopez’s The Kooples x Slick Woods kicks are out of stock, the options below offer a similar look and are available to purchase now.

