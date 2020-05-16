J-Lo Works Out in Head-to-Toe Camo, Matching a Sports Bra and Leggings to Chunky Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez is back again in her favorite workout gear.

The “On the Floor” singer posed for a quick mirror selfie last night mid gym session, showing off her go-to sweat-ready combination on Instagram. The matching camouflage set from Niyama Sol includes a $58 scoop-neck sports bra along with a pair of full-length $88 coordinating leggings, both available at niyamasol.com.

Lopez continued the camo theme of her ensemble down to her most frequented pair of sneakers: Slick Woods x The Kooples high-top trainers. The sold-out shoes have a knit, sock-style upper with calfskin leather straps and a molded rubber outsole. While the style is no longer available, they once retailed for $325 at thekooples.com.

In addition to army green, the “Hustlers” actress owns the futuristic sneakers in at least three other colorways, including white with black accents, all black and all white.

Jennifer Lopez steps out in Miami in Niyama Sol leggings and Slick Woods x The Kooples shoes, March 2. CREDIT: Splash News

Jennifer Lopez wears a turtleneck, Beyond Yoga leggings and The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers in Los Angeles, Jan. 2. CREDIT: Splash News

Jennifer Lopez wears an all-white outfit with The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers at the gym in Miami, Dec. 14, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

In March, Lopez debuted her JLo Jennifer Lopez collection in collaboration with DSW. It includes a variety of stylish footwear, ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

On top of her own shoe line, the “Waiting for Tonight” singer also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace and stars in ads for Guess. Lopez also is the newest face of Coach, and helped the brand launch its new CitySole Court sneaker in February.

She also stars in and is an executive producer for Quibi’s new series “Thanks a Million,” in which celebrities each give $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must then pay it forward.

