J-Lo Gives Herself a Manicure in Camo Leggings & the Chunkiest Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez isn’t letting quarantine get in the way of her manicure.

Lopez’s fiancé, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, posted an image to his Instagram Stories last night of the singer doing her nails at home. J-Lo was clad in a cropped gray tank top and matching, camo-print leggings. The multihyphenate’s hair was pulled into a messy bun, and she wore minimal makeup.

For footwear, the “Hustlers” actress appeared to be wearing a pair of Last Sprint sneakers that she’s worn before. The kicks come with a super chunky outsole, a white, mixed-material upper and two-tone laces. They’re available for about $250 from Shopbop.com.

CREDIT: Shopbop

An avid gym buff, Lopez has plenty of sneakers in her wardrobe, with favorites including the Nike Air Presto and Adidas Edge Lux 3. For off-duty appearances, she is a big fan of Alexander McQueen oversize sole trainers and Gucci wedge sandals. For red carpets and other formal appearances, the A-lister upgrades her look with high heels from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Jessica Rich.

Jennifer Lopez wears leggings and Nike Air Presto sneakers in Miami on Jan. 29. CREDIT: Splash News

Jennifer Lopez wearing Adidas Edge Lux 3 sneakers while out with son Max in July in New York, July 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Jennifer Lopez goes out to lunch in Miami wearing sweatpants and Alexander McQueen sneakers, March 2. CREDIT: Splash News

If you like the appearance of J-Lo’s chunky sneakers but your chosen size is out of stock, consider shopping one of the silhouettes we’ve rounded up below to get a similar look.

