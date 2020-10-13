J-Lo Does Logomania in a Bustier-Style Dress, Bold Blazer & Sleek Stilettos for Balmain

Jennifer Lopez gave her take on logomania in a standout look for Balmain’s spring ’21 show.

Sitting on the virtual row at the Parisian presentation last week, the “Hustlers” star dressed up for the occasion in a bustier-style branded dress with a chain-linked black belt; the outfit came matched to a coordinating structured-shoulder blazer and a logo-coated purse.

As for footwear, Lopez gave the look an elegant final touch with her classic black patent leather pumps; the pair featured a sharply pointed toe and a tall stiletto heel to tout.

As for the “On the Floor” singer herself, it was just earlier this year when Jennifer Lopez dipped her toes into a new pool: the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

