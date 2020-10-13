J-Lo Does Logomania in a Bustier-Style Dress, Bold Blazer & Sleek Stilettos for Balmain

Jennifer Lopez gave her take on logomania in a standout look for Balmain’s spring ’21 show.
Sitting on the virtual row at the Parisian presentation last week, the “Hustlers” star dressed up for the occasion in a bustier-style branded dress with a chain-linked black belt; the outfit came matched to a coordinating structured-shoulder blazer and a logo-coated purse.
As for footwear, Lopez gave the look an elegant final touch with her classic black patent leather pumps; the pair featured a sharply pointed toe and a tall stiletto heel to tout.
As for the “On the Floor” singer herself, it was just earlier this year when Jennifer Lopez dipped her toes into a new pool: the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.
RELATED: Act Now on Amazon Prime Day’s Best Deals.
Watch on FN
As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, Jenny from the Block also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.
Check out the gallery to find more of Jennifer Lopez’s best and boldest looks over the years.