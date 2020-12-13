Jennifer Lopez Dresses for Fall in Burgundy Shirt Dress and Pointy Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her mother’s 75th birthday in style over the weekend.

On Saturday, Lopez shared an Instagram video, which shows her family surprising her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, with a small, at-home gathering. For the festive occasion, Lopez looked fall chic in a burgundy shirt dress. The look featured a cinched waist and flowed down past the singer’s knees.

Lopez complimented the dress with a pair of what appears to be black knee-high boots or booties. Her pointed-toe shoes finalized the look and made it ideal for the cold weather.

Knee and thigh-high boots have been a go-to for many celebritiesthis season, including Olivia Culpo, Kylie Jenner, Heidi Klum, as they are versatile and can be worn with almost any ensemble.

Watch on FN

Lopez’s celebration comes after she recently showcased a different, yet popular boot trend this month.

On Dec. 8, Lopez stepped out in New York City wearing a cozy wool coat, which she wore with a fitted black turtleneck and black leather leggings. As for footwear, Lopez opted for a pair of combat boots. The shoes appear to feature a shearling lining and a lace-up closure with a chunky outsole, making the shoes ideal for all-day wear.

Combat boots have proven to be the “it” shoe of the season, with stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Irina Shayk all spotted in the style within the past few weeks. Lopez’s pair, in particular, comes from her JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW label, which have a $100 price tag on the retailer’s website.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at Hermes in New York City on Dec. 8. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

When she’s not in boots, Lopez also opts for buzzy sneakers. On Dec. 10, the “Second Act” star showcased a sleek winter ensemble while out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Her look included a black wool coat, which tied at the waist, and a pair of side-buttoned black pants. As for footwear, Lopez opted for chunky white sneakers. The shoes featured smooth uppers and a thick ribbed outsole.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez departing their apartment in New York on Dec. 10. CREDIT: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Try out Lopez’s sleek high-heeled boot trend with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Schutz Magalli Leather Knee Boots, $238

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

To Buy: Aldo Sophialaan Knee-high Stiletto Heel Boot, $126 (was $180)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Valencio Black Bootie, $110

Click through the gallery to see more of Jennifer Lopez’s style.