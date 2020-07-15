J-Lo Goes Monochrome in Shiny Bra Top and Hot Pants With the Strappiest DSW Sandals

Jennifer Lopez promoted a sale for her eponymous shoe label in style today.

The multihyphenate posed on Instagram wearing an oversize black jacket layered over a leathery bra top and matching hot pants.

On her feet, Lopez sported the $80 Wynnie sandal from her JLo Jennifer Lopez line. Available exclusively at DSW.com and in DSW stores, the style is designed with layered and criss-cross straps and hits at the ankle for a high-cuff silhouette. A full-length zipper makes the 4-inch heels easy to slip on and off.

“Just for my #JLovers…today is the last day to shop 50% off my @DSW footwear collection!!!! 🖤🖤🖤 I can’t wait to see all of your LEWKS! Post your photos using #JLoJenniferLopez and I might share on my stories! 💋 Link in bio for details,” Lopez captioned her post.

The “Hustlers” actress launched her JLo Jennifer Lopez shoe line in partnership with Camuto Group in mid-March, revealing her first collection for spring ’20. The accessibly priced line features styles ranging from platform sneakers to strappy sandals, all inspired by J-Lo’s three home cities of New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

Watch on FN

“We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami,” said Lopez in a release. “With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self. We girls really can do it all.”

Along with her JLo Jennifer Lopez brand, Lopez has three other high-profile fashion deals for the spring ’20 season. As well as starring in Versace’s campaign — wearing the dress — the “Maid in Manhattan” alum also appears in ads for Guess. Plus, she is the newest face of Coach and helped the American label launch its new CitySole Court sneaker this spring.

When she’s not clad in footwear from her own brand, Lopez has sported high heels from labels such as Femme Shoes, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. The A-lister is a big workout buff and also can often be found in sneakers, favoring styles from The Kooples x Slick Woods, Last, Nike and Adidas.

Flip through the gallery for a look at how Jennifer Lopez’s style has evolved from the ’90s to today.