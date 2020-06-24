J-Lo Puts on a Backyard Concert in Ripped Sweats, Tank Top & Glittering Sandals

Jennifer Lopez brought down the house with a backyard family concert.

The “Hustlers” actress starred in her fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s latest Instagram video that put Lopez’s daughter Emme and Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha and Ella in the spotlight. Together the family sang, danced and played Lopez’s hit song from 2014 featuring Iggy Azalea titled “Booty.”

The songstress herself held a microphone as she performed in ripped white sweatpants, a matching tight tank top and a set glittering slides.

The sandals featured silver sequined straps with animal striped footbeds for a standout design.

Rodriguez also chose colorful footwear for his solo, dancing in black sweats matched to orange, yellow and black ombré sneakers courtesy of Under Armour. The brand’s HOVR Infinite running shoes come complete with signature technology providing a zero-gravity feel and effortless stride; the former Yankees pro’s colorway retails originally for $120 but is on sale for $83 at UnderArmour.com.

Under Armour HOVR Infinite running shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

As for Lopez, the “On the Floor” singer can also be found in chunky sneakers in addition to her slides and thong sandals. For her most frequented pair of sneakers, Lopez loves her Slick Woods x The Kooples high-top trainers and owns them in multiple different colorways. The sold-out shoes have a knit, sock-style upper with calfskin leather straps and a molded rubber outsole. While the style is no longer available, they once retailed for $325 at Thekooples.com.

Jennifer Lopez wears a turtleneck, Beyond Yoga leggings and The Kooples x Slick Woods sneakers in Los Angeles, Jan. 2. CREDIT: Splash News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the gym in Miami, Dec. 26, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to pairs from other brands, she debuted her JLo Jennifer Lopez collection for DSW in March. The collection includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

This past season, the New York native also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and is also the newest face of Coach, helping the brand launch its new CitySole Court sneaker.

For slides that shine as bright as Jennifer Lopez’s pick, shop these next silver styles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods

To Buy: Adidas Adilette Slides, $35.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

To Buy: Ugg Royale Metallic Slides, $42 (was $60).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Melissa Cosmic Slides, $64.

