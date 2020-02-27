J-Lo Wears Camo Leggings & the Chunkiest Sneakers at the Gym in Miami

Jennifer Lopez loves to work out, so it’s no surprise that she’s mastered the art of stylish gym dressing along the way.

For today’s workout session in Miami, the 50-year-old “Second Act” star wore a white sweatshirt with puff sleeves and a cowl neck. For bottoms, she selected a pair of blue camo-print leggings from Niyama Sol, one of her favorite labels. The leggings retail for $88 on the brand’s site.

Jennifer Lopez heads to the gym in Miami on Feb. 27. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s white sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, Lopez reached for pair of sneakers with a super chunky outsole, a white mixed material upper and two-tone laces. While the “Hustlers” actress has her go-to sneakers — favorites include the Adidas Edge Lux 3, Slick Woods x The Kooples trainers and the Nike Air Presto — today’s pair appeared to be a new addition to her wardrobe.

The “On the Floor” hit maker accessorized with gold hop earrings and tinted sunglasses.

Lopez was accompanied to the gym by her fiance, former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez.

A-Rod wore a black quarter-zip with Nike joggers. The ex-MLB star completed his outfit with white sneakers that featured a black strap across the mid-foot.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the gym in Miami on Feb. 27. CREDIT: Splash News

If you’re into J-Lo’s gym outfit, consider shopping one of the below pairs of chunky white sneakers to get a similar look.

