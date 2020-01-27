J-Lo Hits the Gym in Miami Wearing Black Leggings & Shoes That Are the ‘T-Shirt for the Foot’

Jennifer Lopez is hitting the gym ahead of her Super Bowl halftime show performance this weekend.

The multihyphenate, 50, was spotted en route to a workout in Miami today wearing an understated athleisure look consisting of a white cropped top and black leggings.

On her feet, J-Lo went with one of her go-to gym shoes: the Nike Air Presto.

Jennifer Lopez at the gym in Miami on Jan. 27. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at J-Lo’s Nike Air Presto sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The Air Presto, which debuted in 2000, is a Nike staple that has been billed as the “T-shirt for the foot.” The shoe is meant to have an effortless fit, with a stretch-mesh upper and a molded support cage. It retails for $120 and comes in loads of cool colorways, many of which are owned by the “On the Floor” hit maker. Today, she went with a classic black version of the shoes.

The singer accessorized with a pair of Quay sunglasses and a red sweatshirt, which she wore draped over her shoulders.

Jennifer Lopez at the gym in Miami on Jan. 27. CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to the Air Presto, gym staples for the A-lister include the Adidas Edge Lux 3 and Slick Woods x The Kooples high-top trainers.

Lopez is frequently photographed in workout attire, and fans are interested in what she has to wear. According to data released earlier this month by global fashion search platform Lyst, searches for “metallic leggings” spiked 33% in the 24 hours after J-Lo was photographed in rose gold Beyond Yoga leggings this past December.

Click through the gallery to see Jennifer Lopez’s standout style of the 2010s.

Want more?

J-Lo Oozes Summer Vibes in a Sundress + Gucci Wedges at Pegasus World Cup

Jennifer Lopez Sports Lace Leggings for the Gym, Changes Into a White Dress for Miami Dinner

Jennifer Lopez Is Fashion’s Most Coveted Spring ’20 Campaign Star — But Will She Drive Sales?