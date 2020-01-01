J-Lo’s Biggest Style Statements of the Decade

Whether she’s on the red carpet or the streets, Jennifer Lopez never seems to miss a beat with her fashion.

Since bursting onto the scene with 1997’s “Selena,” the 50-year-old has never really left the spotlight. But in the late ’00s, Lopez suffered a few career setbacks, taking time off to spend with her now-11-year-old twins Max and Emme after some critically panned films and her worst-performing album, “Brave” (2007).

In the 2010s, J-Lo proved she was only just getting started. The highest charting single of her career was 2011’s “On the Floor,” and she kicked off the “comeback” year in bold fashion, appearing at that year’s Grammy Awards in a silver minidress and spiky Christian Louboutin stilettos.

Jennifer Lopez, in a silver minidress and Christian Louboutin heels, and Marc Anthony at the 2011 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lopez has long been known for her style — she was recognized as the CFDA’s Fashion Icon this year ⁠— and her looks on the red carpet tend to see sky-high heels teamed with skin-baring dresses.

Jennifer Lopez steps out in Versace at the 2015 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Of the many red carpets Lopez has walked over the years, perhaps none is more remembered than the 2000 Grammy Awards. The pop star’s plunging jungle-print Versace gown sparked so many searches that developers came up with the idea for Google Images.

Jennifer Lopez in Versace at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In 2019, Lopez broke the internet once again in a recreated version of that look, closing out the runway at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week spring ’20 show in an even more revealing take on the gown, teamed with matching leaf-print sandals.

Jennifer Lopez on the runway at Versace’s spring ’20 Milan Fashion Week show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Shades of Blue” star has made just as much noise with her street style looks. For example, at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards after-party, Lopez celebrated her big Video Vanguard Award win in a printed Versace catsuit, which she paired with see-through pumps.

Jennifer Lopez wears a Versace catsuit to the MTV Video Music Awards after-party in August 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

The 2020s are set to be another big decade for Lopez. As the 2020 awards season approaches, she is garnering major buzz for her role as Ramona in “Hustlers,” with nominations so far at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards and SAGs. Lopez is also set to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.

