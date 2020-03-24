Sign up for our newsletter today!

J-Lo Plays Baseball in Matching Sports Bra and Leggings With Metallic Running Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez: December 2019
Jennifer Lopez: December 2019
Jennifer Lopez: November 2019
Jennifer Lopez: October 2019
Jennifer Lopez is using her time at home to really get into the swing of baseball.

The “Hustlers” star appeared in the livestream Monday night of her fiancé and former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez. The World Series champion held his first online baseball clinic, sharing his expertise to help improve his viewers’ baseball skills. A-Rod shared highlights from live tutorials on his Instagram, including a few clips of Lopez mastering her swing.

J-Lo joined her kids and Rodiguez’s kids for a game in their backyard wearing a matching gray sports bra and ombré leggings set; she completed the look with a pair of her favorite running sneakers. Her Adidas Edge Lux 3 kicks featured metallic gold stripes across an all-white lightweight mesh upper and a bright pink heel counter.

The pair retails for $85 but is currently on sale for $60 at Adidas.com.

Today was a dream day for me. First, I’d like to thank everyone who tuned in to watch my first ARod baseball clinic. I hope you guys learned something and enjoyed it as much as I enjoyed doing it! . I mentioned this during the livestream, but do you know what Shakespeare did when he was quarantined because of the plague? He wrote King Lear. You can let this time pass you by, or you can seize it and use it to work on your swing, watch a ton of video, and make yourself a better player. Or a better anything, for that matter. . . You can also use it to spend quality time with family. We had a blast playing a little baseball in the yard with the four powerful young women in my life. . When I was their age, I couldn’t afford bats, balls ⚾️ and gloves. I was lucky to have great mentors to look out for me, and for the @bgcmiamidade giving me a place to play. . Today, it was so much fun watching them take some cuts. The only depressing part was watching Jen lock in on her swing and launch one. What can’t she do? She even hits better than I do! #ShesANatural 🔱

Adidas Edge Lux 3 sneakers, pink, white
Adidas Edge Lux 3 sneakers.
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas Edge Lux 3 Running Shoes $85 $60
Buy it

Rodriguez and Lopez have been finding ways to enjoy time at home during the coronavirus pandemic, spending quality time with their children while still managing to stay active and upbeat.

In August 2019, Lopez matched her Adidas Edge Lux 3 sneakers to a similar look with a white sports bra and leggings in Miami. A month earlier, in July, the “On the Floor” singer paired the shoes with shimmering leggings and a tied-up tank.

Adidas Edge Lux 3 sneakers, Jennifer Lopez, j-lo, celebrity style, gym clothes, workout, beyond yoga leggings, sports bra, aviator sunglasses, Hermes birkin bag
Jennifer Lopez out and about in Miami on Aug. 20.
CREDIT: Splash News
jlo with her son max, adidas
Jennifer Lopez with son Max in July in New York, July 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News

The “Waiting for Tonight” star is already featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns: She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and is also the newest face of Coach, helping the brand launch its new CitySole Court sneaker.

