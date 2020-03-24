J-Lo Plays Baseball in Matching Sports Bra and Leggings With Metallic Running Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez is using her time at home to really get into the swing of baseball.

The “Hustlers” star appeared in the livestream Monday night of her fiancé and former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez. The World Series champion held his first online baseball clinic, sharing his expertise to help improve his viewers’ baseball skills. A-Rod shared highlights from live tutorials on his Instagram, including a few clips of Lopez mastering her swing.

J-Lo joined her kids and Rodiguez’s kids for a game in their backyard wearing a matching gray sports bra and ombré leggings set; she completed the look with a pair of her favorite running sneakers. Her Adidas Edge Lux 3 kicks featured metallic gold stripes across an all-white lightweight mesh upper and a bright pink heel counter.

The pair retails for $85 but is currently on sale for $60 at Adidas.com.

Rodriguez and Lopez have been finding ways to enjoy time at home during the coronavirus pandemic, spending quality time with their children while still managing to stay active and upbeat.

In August 2019, Lopez matched her Adidas Edge Lux 3 sneakers to a similar look with a white sports bra and leggings in Miami. A month earlier, in July, the “On the Floor” singer paired the shoes with shimmering leggings and a tied-up tank.

The “Waiting for Tonight” star is already featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns: She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and is also the newest face of Coach, helping the brand launch its new CitySole Court sneaker.

Check out our picks for white running sneakers that make any workout ensemble as sleek as J-Lo’s.

To Buy: Asics GlideRide Running Shoes, $150.

To Buy: Nike Acalme, $61 was $75.

To Buy: Brooks Bedlman 2 Running Shoes, $150.

