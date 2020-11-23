Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Rhinestone-Encrusted Balmain With Embellished Heels at 2020 American Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez has arrived to the 2020 American Music Awards dressed like a literal star.

The “Dinero” singer arrived at the ceremony, which is being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., wearing a rhinestone-encrusted metallic two-piece by Balmain. The top of the look featured squared shoulders with a cowl neck design that drooped below her cleavage. At the bottom, Lopez wore a maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit.

As for footwear, Lopez opted for a pair of embellished sandal heels. The shoes featured a double strap design, with the top band being black and the lower jeweled.

Lopez accessorized with a black and silver clutch with gold accents, adding a bit of pop to look. She finalized her ensemble with diamond jewels and hair styled in wet waves.

Lopez posted a series of photos of her AMA outfit on Instagram, captioning it “@AMA vibe check. Let’s goooo!”

Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

The 2020 AMAs will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Lopez is among the many artists who will be performing at tonight’s ceremony. Other performers include Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, BTS, Billie Eilish, Maluma, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes. Actress Taraji P. Henson will host the show.

This year, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch are in the lead this year as both artists have received eight nominations, including Artist of the Year.

Megan Thee Stallion is up for five awards, making her the most-nominated female artist this year. Her nods include, New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year alongside Cardi B for their breakout track “WAP.”

