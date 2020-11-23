×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Rhinestone-Encrusted Balmain With Embellished Heels at 2020 American Music Awards

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
JENNIFER LOPEZ
TARAJI P. HENSON
DUA LIPA
DUA LIPA
MEGAN FOX, MACHINE GUN KELLY
View Gallery 14 Images

Jennifer Lopez has arrived to the 2020 American Music Awards dressed like a literal star.

The “Dinero” singer arrived at the ceremony, which is being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., wearing a rhinestone-encrusted metallic two-piece by Balmain. The top of the look featured squared shoulders with a cowl neck design that drooped below her cleavage. At the bottom, Lopez wore a maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit.

As for footwear, Lopez opted for a pair of embellished sandal heels. The shoes featured a double strap design, with the top band being black and the lower jeweled.

Lopez accessorized with a black and silver clutch with gold accents, adding a bit of pop to look. She finalized her ensemble with diamond jewels and hair styled in wet waves.

Related

Dua Lipa, Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez & More Red Carpet Arrivals at American Music Awards

J-Lo Gets Edgy in a Little Black Dress, Leather Jacket & 5-Inch Heeled Combat Boots

How to Watch the 2020 American Music Awards

Lopez posted a series of photos of her AMA outfit on Instagram, captioning it “@AMA vibe check. Let’s goooo!”

Watch on FN

THE 2020 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS - “The 2020 American Music Awards”, hosted by Taraji P. Henson aired from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, SUNDAY, NOV. 22 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC)JENNIFER LOPEZ
Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 American Music Awards.
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

The 2020 AMAs will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Lopez is among the many artists who will be performing at tonight’s ceremony. Other performers include Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, BTS, Billie Eilish, Maluma, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes. Actress Taraji P. Henson will host the show.

This year, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch are in the lead this year as both artists have received eight nominations, including Artist of the Year.

Megan Thee Stallion is up for five awards, making her the most-nominated female artist this year. Her nods include, New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year alongside Cardi B for their breakout track “WAP.”

See more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2020 American Music Awards

Shop similar heels as Jennifer Lopez with these picks below.

Jeffrey Campbell Heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks OFF 5th

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Prishtina Embellished Two Band Mules, $120 (was $150)

Badgley Mischka
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Badgley Mischka Ramira Evening Shoes, $71 (was $120)

Steve Madden heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Ulani Embellished Metallic Stiletto Sandals, $70 (was $99)

Albert 2 scanner from aetrex scanning Sponsored By Aetrex

Aetrex Unveils the All-in-One 3D Scanner: The Albert 2

The Albert 2 is designed to deliver unmatched data, an authentic retail experience and opportunities for revenue growth.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad