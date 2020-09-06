Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Limited-Edition Air Dior With the Comfiest Labor Day Weekend Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez always seems to know the latest trends and her Labor Day weekend outfit just goes to show that she’s even mastered the quarantine at-home style. Dressed in a white sweatsuit, J. Lo hopped into her white sedan wearing a pair of Dior Air Jordan shoes.

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low sports a simple two-tone color scheme on the upper, featuring a white Italian leather base with subtle gray leather overlays. Branding elements include a Dior Air woven tongue tag, Dior Oblique jacquard Swoosh and a Dior Wings logo on the heel tab. The made-in-Italy kicks are finished with translucent outsoles revealing additional branding hits underneath.

Jordan 1 Retro Low Dior CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

“Labor Day weekend mood 🤍🤍🤍,” she captioned her post.

The “On the Floor” singer accented the casual look with a diamond bracelet, large silver hoops and a pair of aviators. She pulled her long hair back in a sleek mid ponytail.

As if we aren’t jealous enough of J-Lo’s style, she even got to wear the unreleased Jimmy Choo x Timberland wheat boots with a Swarovski collar from their collection that has yet to be launched on the brands’ websites.

In August, Lopez announced that she will be starting her own beauty line, JLo’s Beauty. On top of her Grammy Award nominations and film credits, the New York native also earned a Golden Globe nod for her role in the 2019 film “Hustlers,” which she also produced. Then, earlier this year, the star dipped her toes into another pool: the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of those titles were not enough, this past season alone, she has also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and is also the newest face of Coach, helping the brand launch its new CitySole Court sneaker on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.