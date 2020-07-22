J-Lo Re-Creates a ‘Jenny From the Block’ Moment With Towering Heels on ‘World of Dance’

Jennifer Lopez brought back an outfit inspired by her signature 2000s style.

The “World Of Dance” judge appeared on this week’s episode on NBC wearing an ensemble that resembles her “Jenny From the Block”-era style; her tie-front crop top, wide-leg trousers and chunky chain belt fell in line with classic trends from decades past, complete with a newsboy cap that echoes the hat she chose from her 2002 music video for the hit track.

Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Twitch on the set of “World of Dance.” CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

(L-R) Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Twitch on the set of “World of Dance.” CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s platform heels. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Appearing from under the floor-sweeping hem of her pants was a set of unbelievably tall sandals. Set atop a lifted platform front with a peep-toe opening, the black pair came finished with a thin stiletto heel.

Lopez herself leans towards higher heels when it comes to on-set footwear and shoes for dressier, red-carpet occasions. Her eponymous line with DSW includes a similar silhouette featuring a 5.5-inch covered heel and a 1.75-inch platform; the sandal, titled the Norela Platform, retails for $100 on the retailer’s website.

The “Hustlers” star debuted her JLo Jennifer Lopez collection for DSW in March. The collection includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

This past season, the New York native also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns. She models for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and is also the newest face of Coach, helping the brand launch its new CitySole Court sneaker. On top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance,” J-Lo also stars in and is an executive producer for Quibi’s new series “Thanks a Million,” in which celebrities each give $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must then pay it forward.

Watch the 2002 music video for “Jenny From the Block” below.

For even more J-Lo inspired looks, try your hand at these sky-high platform heels.

