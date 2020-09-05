Jennifer Lawrence Takes NYC in a Green Minidress & White Dior Sneakers With Husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and Cook Maroney out and about on Sept. 5, 2020.

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were spotted walking through the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan on Saturday afternoon.

The “American Hustle” actress wore a green strappy dress and white Dior sneakers while enjoying lunch on the town. She completed her last weekend of summer look with a pair of reflective mirror cat-eye sunnies and a brown leather bag.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney out and about on Sept. 5, 2020. CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA

The “Hunger Games” actress’ green dress coordinated well with her designer sneakers from Christian Dior that featured a green sole. Lawrence, who has also graced several Dior campaigns, owns a few pairs of kicks from the designer. The star has also been spotted numerous times in a pair of 2017 Dior D-Bee trainers.

Although both luxury sneakers are currently out of stock, fans can easily re-create J-Law’s look thanks to a number of options online. And for a limited time, shoppers can score deals on a number of items thanks to the ongoing Labor Day sales happening now.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

To Buy: UO Summit Surplice Mini Dress, $35 (Was $70).

Among the sales this weekend, shoppers can find a number of minidresses to pair with their white sneakers just like Lawrence. Urban Outfitters is hosting a sale that takes 30% off on already on-sale items. Finds include this on sale dress that was marked down 30% off from its $50 sale tag.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers, $60 (Was $80).

For a pair of sneakers similar to the “Silver Linings Playbook” star, shoppers should consider nabbing a pair of Adidas Stan Smiths. The athletic brand is hosting a 25% off sitewide sale for the long weekend by using the code SAVE25.

Although Lawrence loves to wear a sneaker, she can also rock some pretty high heels. The starlet was seen wearing soaring red pumps last year while attending the Tribeca Film Festival in NYC. She also was spotted in nude almond-toe pumps by the ever-so trendy Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta. The pumps are from BV’s pre-fall ’19 collection and available online for $890.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

To Buy: Bottega Veneta Almond Pumps, $890.