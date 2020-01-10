Jennifer Lawrence Wears This ‘It’ Shoe Brand Celebs Love

Jennifer Lawrence seems to be always on trend — even when she’s off duty. The actress stepped out on Wednesday night in New York, wearing a minimalist ensemble. Featuring a beige oversized coat, the star of her look was a pair of Bottega Veneta’s Almond pumps.

The sand leather shoe comes from the brand’s pre-fall ’19 collection and retails for $790. It was one of the first designs introduced by Bottega Veneta’s creative director, Daniel Lee, when he came on board in 2018. Since then, the label has been on a meteoric rise, grabbing the attention of today’s biggest celebs including Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Jennifer Lawrence in New York, wearing Bottega Veneta pumps.</p> <p> CREDIT: Splash

Bottega Veneta Almond pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-porter

Bottega Veneta has also attracted retailers and consumers alike.

During parent company Kering’s Q3 earnings report in October, Bottega Veneta emerged as the luxury conglomerate’s rising star. Despite taking a hit in the Asia-Pacific region due to exposure in Hong Kong amid ongoing protests, sales at the brand were up 6.9% on a comparable basis to 284.3 million euros, with its retail stores rising 7.5% and wholesale climbing 4.1%.

And the brand’s boost has been ongoing. As a leader in one of fall ’19 biggest trends — the square-toe — his dominance continued for spring ’20, which showed at Milan Fashion Week, and to much praise, for his signature intrecciato, interesting silhouette sandals and almond-toes. “If Lee keeps moving the silhouettes on like he did today whilst still maintaining that timeless luxury look that he has mastered, then Bottega Veneta is here to stay,” Ida Petersson, womenswear buying director at Browns Fashion, told FN.

