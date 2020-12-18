×
Jennifer Garner’s Casual Mom Style Includes a Sweater, Jeans and Her Favorite Brooks Sneakers

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Jennifer Garner kept it cozy and comfortable as she was spotted this week headed to her car in Santa Monica, Calif.

The actress wore a black sweater that matched her thick-rimmed glasses, skinny jeans and her favorite pair of Brooks lace-up running sneakers.

jennifer garner, jennifer garner style, jennfier garner 2020
Jennifer Garner out and about on Dec. 17, 2020.
CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

Garner wore Brooks’ Levitate 4 sneaker on Thursday, which is even more lightweight than its predecessor model. (Garner also owns a pair.)

The Brooks running shoe has a durable rubber outsole that’s flexible and high energy cushioning that gives off comfort in every step. It’s also 20% lighter than the Levitate 3. 

Jennifer Garner Chritmas shopping at the Country Mart in Brentwood. 10 Dec 2020 Pictured: Jennifer Garner. Photo credit: CrownMedia/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720659_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A closer view of Jennifer Garner's shoes.
CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

A closer view of Jennifer Garner’s shoes.

The “13 Going On 30” star continues to favor the road running shoe because of its functional style and comfort-driven features.

brooks running sneaker, jennifer garner sneakers, brooks levitate 4
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Brooks Levitate 4 sneakers, $150; Zappos.com

It comes as no surprise that the mom of three loves Brooks sneakers and continues to wear them. Whether the “Peppermint” actress is out and about on the streets or taking to the mountains for a hike, sneakers are a go-to option for the star. 

Garner is among the celebrities who continue to prioritize outfits that are comfortable and functional as of late.

She loves to pair her sneakers with form-fitting skinny jeans and statement T-shirts and sweaters. The casual look is functional yet chic, the perfect combo for those looking for a foolproof mom style look.

Jennifer Garner Chritmas shopping at the Country Mart in Brentwood. 10 Dec 2020 Pictured: Jennifer Garner. Photo credit: CrownMedia/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720659_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Garner spotted Christmas shopping in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.
CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

Opting for black and white sneakers is a great idea for those looking to match their shoes with any outfit. Below, here are a few other models from brands we love that are also functional and comfortable, just like Garner’s pair.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Finish Line

To buy: Adidas Women’s Ultraboost 20 Running Shoes, $180; Finishline.com.

Nike Tanjun Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Women’s Tanjun Sneaker, $48 (was $65); Nike.com.

Want to see more of Jennifer Garner’s mom style? Click through our gallery to see the 15 Times Jennifer Garner Styled Mom Jeans With Sneakers

