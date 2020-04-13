Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jennifer Garner Upgrades Her T-Shirt & Mom Jeans Look With Designer Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Jennifer Garner
April 2019
March 2019
March 2019
March 2019
View Gallery 15 Images

Jennifer Garner went for an Easter Sunday stroll alongside her three kids while clad in a casual look.

The “Peppermint” actress sported a white T-shirt and mom jeans. She elevated the ensemble with designer footwear, choosing Gucci’s Ace sneakers.

Jennifer Garner, mom jeans, white t-shirt, gucci ace sneakers, celebrity style, fashion, los angeles, street style, april 2020
Jennifer Garner wears mom jeans and Gucci sneakers in Los Angeles, April 12.
CREDIT: Splash
Jennifer Garner, gucci ace sneakers, shoe detail, white sneakers, los angeles, celebrity style
A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s Gucci sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

Fabricated from leather, the low-top silhouette features a lace-up front with red and green striping on the side, a green contrast heel counter and a rubber outsole. The shoes are available on Bergdorf Goodman’s website for $590.

gucci, sneakers, ace sneakers, red, green, white
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman
Buy: Gucci Ace Sneakers $590
Buy it

Garner’s three kids, Violet (14), Seraphina (11) and Sam (8) were all present for their family walk. Violet wore a white button-down shirt and skinny jeans, completing her look with blue athletic shoes. Seraphina wore a paint-splattered crewneck sweatshirt, tie-dye sweatpants and slip-on sneakers. And Sam rounded out the group in a gray T-shirt with matching sweats and Velcro-strapped Vans kicks.

Related

Olivia Culpo Wears Fuzzy Gucci Slippers for a 'Golden Hour' Date Night

Jennifer Garner Elevates Her Mom Jeans With These Designer Sneakers

Jennifer Garner Is Sporty Chic for Bike Riding in Fitted Joggers & Her Favorite Sneakers

Seraphina Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Sam Affleck, Violet Affleck, celebrity style, celebrity kids, Jennifer Garner is seen walking with the kids in Los Angeles, California, on Easter Sunday.Pictured: Jennifer GarnerRef: SPL5161878 120420 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
(L-R): Seraphina Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Sam Affleck and Violet Affleck.
CREDIT: Splash

Yesterday’s Gucci trainers are not the only designer kicks in Garner’s wardrobe. The Capital One ambassador has been spotted in styles from Prada and Chanel. She also is a fan of sportier sneaker silhouettes from labels such as Newton, Brooks and New Balance.

Below, we’ve rounded up some white sneakers with stripe accents that offer a similar look to Garner’s Gucci shoes but come in at a more accessible price point.

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Lenka Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Tommy Hilfiger Lenka Sneaker, $40 to $63.

Keds Kickstart Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Keds Kickstart Sneaker, $50.

Tory Burch sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Tory Burch Howell Chevron Sneaker, $198.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Click through the gallery for more of Jennifer Garner’s casual-comfy style.

Want more?

Jennifer Garner Elevates Her Mom Jeans With These Designer Sneakers

Jennifer Garner Is Sporty Chic for Bike Riding in Fitted Joggers & Her Favorite Sneakers

Jennifer Garner Does the Athleisure Look in Leggings & Bold New Balance Sneakers

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad