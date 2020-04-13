Jennifer Garner Upgrades Her T-Shirt & Mom Jeans Look With Designer Sneakers

Jennifer Garner went for an Easter Sunday stroll alongside her three kids while clad in a casual look.

The “Peppermint” actress sported a white T-shirt and mom jeans. She elevated the ensemble with designer footwear, choosing Gucci’s Ace sneakers.

Jennifer Garner wears mom jeans and Gucci sneakers in Los Angeles, April 12. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s Gucci sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Fabricated from leather, the low-top silhouette features a lace-up front with red and green striping on the side, a green contrast heel counter and a rubber outsole. The shoes are available on Bergdorf Goodman’s website for $590.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Garner’s three kids, Violet (14), Seraphina (11) and Sam (8) were all present for their family walk. Violet wore a white button-down shirt and skinny jeans, completing her look with blue athletic shoes. Seraphina wore a paint-splattered crewneck sweatshirt, tie-dye sweatpants and slip-on sneakers. And Sam rounded out the group in a gray T-shirt with matching sweats and Velcro-strapped Vans kicks.

(L-R): Seraphina Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Sam Affleck and Violet Affleck. CREDIT: Splash

Yesterday’s Gucci trainers are not the only designer kicks in Garner’s wardrobe. The Capital One ambassador has been spotted in styles from Prada and Chanel. She also is a fan of sportier sneaker silhouettes from labels such as Newton, Brooks and New Balance.

Below, we’ve rounded up some white sneakers with stripe accents that offer a similar look to Garner’s Gucci shoes but come in at a more accessible price point.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Tommy Hilfiger Lenka Sneaker, $40 to $63.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Keds Kickstart Sneaker, $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Tory Burch Howell Chevron Sneaker, $198.

