Jennifer Garner Perfectly Styles White T-Shirt With Blue Jeans and Black Sneakers for Christmas Shopping 

By Robyn Merrett
Jennifer Garner Chritmas shopping at the Country Mart in Brentwood.
Jennifer Garner showcased her errand-running style while out in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.

The actress was spotted doing some Christmas shopping in the city’s Brentwood neighborhood, wearing a white t-shirt that reads: “peace, love, VIRTUE.” A similar style is available for $22 at Redbubble.com.

Garner paired the cozy top with a pair of blue skinny jeans, giving the look a classic and clean touch. As for footwear, Garner opted for a pair of black lace-up sneakers. The shoes featured a black mesh upper with a curved white outsole.

Garner accessorized with multiple bracelets, sunglasses and a gray and white striped face mask to protect herself amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Garner Chritmas shopping at the Country Mart in Brentwood. 10 Dec 2020 Pictured: Jennifer Garner. Photo credit: CrownMedia/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720659_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Garner spotted Christmas shopping in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.
CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA
A closer view of Jennifer Garner’s shoes.
CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA
The T-shirt and denim combination is certainly a go-to off-duty style for Garner as she sported a similar look earlier this year. In September, the “13 Going on 30” star was seen out and about in Los Angeles, wearing a graphic tee and distressed mom jeans.

Like her Dec. 10 look, Garner opted for sneakers, but this time she chose a pair of white and green kicks from Celine. The Triomphe silhouette features a logo across the later and medial sides with a contrasting gum outsole. The style retails for $550 on Celine’s website.

Garner’s casual wardrobe also includes, Canadian suits, overalls, flannels and sweatshirts.

Jennifer Garner steps out in Los Angeles, Sept. 14.
CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Back in August, Garner shared an Instagram photo of herself farming for Once Upon a Farm brand, which offers baby good, applesauce and smoothies for children. Garner came prepared for the day as she sported a plaid button up, which she paired with denim overalls. Garner finalized the ensemble with a pair of cherry red rain boots, which were certainly fitting for the occasion.

