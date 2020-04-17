Jennifer Garner’s Favorite Styling Combo? Mom Jeans and Sneakers.

It’s safe to say Jennifer Garner has a favorite styling combo.

The actress, who turns 48 today, often steps out in mom jeans and sneakers.

Case in point: Amid quarantine on April 15, Garner went for a bike ride in Los Angeles wearing lightwash jeans and neon-dipped Nike Joyride Run Flyknit sneakers. The shoes, which dropped in summer 2019, $135 on Dick’s Sporting Goods’ website.

Jennifer Garner goes for a bike ride in Los Angeles in mom jeans and Nike Joyride shoes, April 15. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

For another outing during quarantine, on April 12, the “Peppermint” star also chose mom jeans and kicks, selecting designer footwear. Garner went with Gucci’s Ace sneakers, which retail for $590 from Bergdorf Goodman’s website.

Jennifer Garner wears mom jeans and Gucci sneakers in Los Angeles, April 12. CREDIT: Splash

But Garner has favored the mom jeans and sneakers pairing since long before the coronavirus crisis began. Back in November 2018, the A-lister was spotted in pale jeans and Isabel Marant sneakers while on the school pickup line.

Related Jennifer Garner's Mom Jeans + Neon-Dipped Nikes Make for a Laidback Bike-Riding Look Kanye West Says Nike Can Retro His Original Air Yeezy Sneakers Serena Williams Masters At-Home Tennis Challenge in Neon, Black and White Athleisure + Nike Sneakers

Jennifer Garner wears mom jeans and Isabel Marant sneakers for school pickup in 2018. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

In general, Garner favors a casual aesthetic — and unsurprisingly so, given that she’s a working mom of three (Garner is parent to 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Samuel, all with ex-husband Ben Affleck.) Favorite sneaker brands of the “Alias” alum’s include New Balance, Brooks and Newton, and Mother, R13 and J. Brand are among her go-to denim labels.

Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles wearing mom jeans with Chanel sneakers, Feb. 27. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner (L) wears mom jeans and APL sneakers out and about with daughter Seraphina in April 2018. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Below, we’ve rounded up some chic mom jeans that offer a similar look to the pairs sported by Garner, all priced at $250 or less.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: Mother The Pleated Popular Peg, $167 (was $238).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: Agolde Pinch Waist High Rise Kick, $178.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: J Brand Heather High Rise Button Fly Jeans, $248.

Click through the gallery to see 15 times Jennifer Garner styled mom jeans and sneakers.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Jennifer Garner’s Mom Jeans + Neon-Dipped Nikes Make for a Laidback Bike-Riding Look

Jennifer Garner Repeats Mom Jeans + Gucci Sneakers Combo for Walk With Her Look-Alike Daughter

Jennifer Garner Upgrades Her T-Shirt & Mom Jeans Look With Designer Sneakers