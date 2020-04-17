Jennifer Garner’s Favorite Styling Combo? Mom Jeans and Sneakers.

It’s safe to say Jennifer Garner has a favorite styling combo.
The actress, who turns 48 today, often steps out in mom jeans and sneakers.
Case in point: Amid quarantine on April 15, Garner went for a bike ride in Los Angeles wearing lightwash jeans and neon-dipped Nike Joyride Run Flyknit sneakers. The shoes, which dropped in summer 2019, $135 on Dick’s Sporting Goods’ website.
For another outing during quarantine, on April 12, the “Peppermint” star also chose mom jeans and kicks, selecting designer footwear. Garner went with Gucci’s Ace sneakers, which retail for $590 from Bergdorf Goodman’s website.
But Garner has favored the mom jeans and sneakers pairing since long before the coronavirus crisis began. Back in November 2018, the A-lister was spotted in pale jeans and Isabel Marant sneakers while on the school pickup line.
In general, Garner favors a casual aesthetic — and unsurprisingly so, given that she’s a working mom of three (Garner is parent to 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Samuel, all with ex-husband Ben Affleck.) Favorite sneaker brands of the “Alias” alum’s include New Balance, Brooks and Newton, and Mother, R13 and J. Brand are among her go-to denim labels.
Below, we’ve rounded up some chic mom jeans that offer a similar look to the pairs sported by Garner, all priced at $250 or less.
To Buy: Mother The Pleated Popular Peg, $167 (was $238).
To Buy: Agolde Pinch Waist High Rise Kick, $178.
To Buy: J Brand Heather High Rise Button Fly Jeans, $248.
