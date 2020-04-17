Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jennifer Garner’s Favorite Styling Combo? Mom Jeans and Sneakers.

By Ella Chochrek
It’s safe to say Jennifer Garner has a favorite styling combo.

The actress, who turns 48 today, often steps out in mom jeans and sneakers.

Case in point: Amid quarantine on April 15, Garner went for a bike ride in Los Angeles wearing lightwash jeans and neon-dipped Nike Joyride Run Flyknit sneakers. The shoes, which dropped in summer 2019, $135 on Dick’s Sporting Goods’ website.

Jennifer Garner, mom jeans, pink t shirt, nike joyride sneakers, celebrity style, mask, sunglasses, Jennifer Garner out and about, Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Apr 2020
Jennifer Garner goes for a bike ride in Los Angeles in mom jeans and Nike Joyride shoes, April 15.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

For another outing during quarantine, on April 12, the “Peppermint” star also chose mom jeans and kicks, selecting designer footwear. Garner went with Gucci’s Ace sneakers, which retail for $590 from Bergdorf Goodman’s website.

Jennifer Garner, mom jeans, white t-shirt, gucci ace sneakers, celebrity style, fashion, los angeles, street style, april 2020
Jennifer Garner wears mom jeans and Gucci sneakers in Los Angeles, April 12.
CREDIT: Splash

But Garner has favored the mom jeans and sneakers pairing since long before the coronavirus crisis began. Back in November 2018, the A-lister was spotted in pale jeans and Isabel Marant sneakers while on the school pickup line.

Jennifer Garner, mom jeans, penguin backpack, isabel marant sneakers, Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Nov 2018Jennifer Garner picking-up kids from school in Santa Monica
Jennifer Garner wears mom jeans and Isabel Marant sneakers for school pickup in 2018.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

In general, Garner favors a casual aesthetic — and unsurprisingly so, given that she’s a working mom of three (Garner is parent to 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Samuel, all with ex-husband Ben Affleck.) Favorite sneaker brands of the “Alias” alum’s include New Balance, Brooks and Newton, and Mother, R13 and J. Brand are among her go-to denim labels.

Jennifer Garner , celebrity style, los angeles, street style, chanel sneakers, los angeles, mom jeans, street style
Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles wearing mom jeans with Chanel sneakers, Feb. 27.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Jennifer Garner, apl sneakers, mom jeans, celebrity style, and her daughter Seraphina AffleckJennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Apr 2018
Jennifer Garner (L) wears mom jeans and APL sneakers out and about with daughter Seraphina in April 2018.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Below, we’ve rounded up some chic mom jeans that offer a similar look to the pairs sported by Garner, all priced at $250 or less.

Mother pleated jeans
CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: Mother The Pleated Popular Peg, $167 (was $238).

Agolde
CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: Agolde Pinch Waist High Rise Kick, $178.

J Brand mom jeans
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: J Brand Heather High Rise Button Fly Jeans, $248.

Click through the gallery to see 15 times Jennifer Garner styled mom jeans and sneakers.

