Jennifer Garner Takes a Stroll in Her Favorite Ugg Boots

Jennifer Garner is known for her relatable style that resonates with women across the country.

On Friday, the actress took a stroll in a pair of grey sweatpants, a coordinating hoodie in a similar hue and a tee underneath. She accessorized the look with an off-duty pair of glasses and carried coffee while chatting with a friend. For footwear, Garner opted for a pair of Classic Short II Ugg boots in the chestnut colorway.

The shoes feature a leather upper construction, synthetic sole, and a genuine shearling lining, designed for optimal comfort. The boots have a one-inch platform, with an 8-inch shaft and are a pull-on style.

Known for her signature mom jeans ensemble, often paired with sneakers or slip-on sandals, Garner outfits continuously prove to be a refreshing contrast to that of other Hollywood stars. While the star’s red carpet looks and special occasion outfits are consistently chic and create aspirational style envy, her everyday laidback looks feel accessible and relatable.

But she can nail a dressed-up look too. For the SAG Awards, Garner made a statement in a spaghetti-strapped red gown from Dolce & Gabbana. Stepping out in her more elevated street style, the actress showcased two different mom jean ensembles this month. She paired the beloved denim pants with Chanel sneakers — and sparkling brown loafers a couple of days later.