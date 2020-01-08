Jennifer Garner Goes for a Walk in LA Wearing Star-Print Leggings + New Balance Sneakers

Jennifer Garner did the athleisure trend yesterday as she and a friend went for a stroll in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old actress was clad in a gym-ready look with comfy vibes. Garner wore a sold-out, faux fur Alo Yoga jacket and black leggings printed with stars.

Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the A-lister sported New Balance 880v8 running shoes. Designed for road running, the kicks have a rubber sole, an engineered mesh upper and responsive TruFuse foam in the midsole. Garner selected her pair in a blue colorway with orange accents.

Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The shoes are available to shop on Amazon.com, with prices ranging from $59 to $190 depending on size and colorway.

New Balance Women’s 880v8 CREDIT: Amazon.com

Garner completed her look with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and wore her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

A busy mom of three, the “Alias” alum often steps out in sneakers. She has designer pairs from Chanel and Prada on rotation, as well as more affordable styles from labels like Asics, Allbirds and Newton. For dressier occasions, Garner upgrades her look with stilettos, choosing heels from top brands such as Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster.

The “Dallas Buyers Club” star is also a fan of loafers. She was spotted in a pair of sparkling brown loafers on Monday while out and about with her 7-year-old son, Samuel Affleck.

Jennifer Garner out and about with son Samuel Affleck in Los Angeles, Jan. 6. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see Jennifer Garner’s style in 2019.

