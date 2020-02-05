Jennifer Garner Proves Athleisure Is Here to Stay in Spanx Leggings and Her Go-To Sneakers

Jennifer Garner proved athleisure is still going strong with her latest look.

The 47-year-old actress was spotted out and about in Los Angeles yesterday wearing an American Ballet Theatre hoodie and a pair of nearly sold-out Spanx leggings. The leggings come from Spanx’ Booty Boost collection, which features an array of styles starting at $62.

Jennifer Garner wears Spanx leggings and Brooks sneakers in Los Angeles, Feb. 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s Brooks Levitate 3 sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the “13 Going on 30” lead opted for one of her favorite styles: Brooks; Levitate 3 running sneakers. The shoes have a flat-knit upper for a secure feel, with an integrated collar for comfort and an arrow-point pattern on the outsole. A sueded tab at the heel is meant to prevent the Achilles from becoming irritated. The sneakers can be shopped on Roadrunnersports.com for $150.

Garner can often be spotted in casual attire, and the Brooks Levitate 3 isn’t the only running shoe in her closet. The A-lister also owns silhouettes from New Balance, Asics and Newton. As a busy mom of three, Garner tends to choose more casual wares when running errands or grabbing her kids from school: Other shoe choices of hers include Ugg boots, Chanel loafers and Prada sneakers. For red carpets, the Capital One ambassador unsurprisingly upgrades to heels, choosing styles from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Jennifer Garner wears Spanx leggings and Brooks sneakers in Los Angeles, Feb. 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

