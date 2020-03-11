Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Garner Gives a Lesson in Looking Cozy From Head to Toe

By Claudia Miller
Jennifer Garner is making a case for cozy slippers everywhere.

The “13 Going on 30” actress stepped out in Los Angeles today in T-shirt, a buttoned-up cardigan and a pair of light-wash jeans.

Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Splash News
A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s slippers.
CREDIT: Splash News

With a coffee in hand, Garner strolled the sidewalk in a set of unexpected shoes. Her smooth suede slippers included a fuzzy lining and a moccasin-style silhouette, with a more durable outsole to brave an outdoor setting.

Her laid-back outfit combination of a sweater, jeans and casual footwear is one that the mom of three chooses frequently for daily errands. She paired similar ensembles with a variety of styles, from Chanel sneakers to sparkling mules and thong sandals.

Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles wearing Chanel sneakers, Feb. 27.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 6.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Jennifer Garner wears thong sandals and mom jeans in Los Angeles on Dec. 18, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

If you’re inspired by Garner’s slippers, check out these similar styles to get your day started off on the right foot.

To Buy: Ugg Scuffette II Slippers, $97

To Buy: OluKai Nohea Slippers, $120

To Buy: Minnetonka Sheepskin Mule Slippers, $67

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Click through the gallery to check out more of Jennifer Garner’s comfy mom style.

