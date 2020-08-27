Jennifer Garner Proves Why She Is the Master of Mom-Chic Style in Skinny Jeans & Sneakers

Jennifer Garner’s latest look proves once more that she is the master of mom-chic dressing.

The “13 Going on 30” star stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday wearing a relaxed gray t-shirt with a tie-dye hem tucked into dark-wash skinny jeans. She carried her belongings in an oversize woven tote and matched the shade of her shirt to a protective face mask as she was spotted leaving an office building in the city.

Jennifer Garner steps out in Los Angeles, Aug. 26. CREDIT: MEGA

Garner then subtly added a hit of color into the ensemble with a little help from her shoes. Her low-top white sneakers came adorned with a bold curved green stripe across both the lateral and medial sides, balanced by a pale gray suede toe cap and heel counter in addition to a gum outsole.

Jennifer Garner steps out in Los Angeles, Aug. 26. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Jennifer Garner’s green and white sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Garner’s style could be considered the epitome of a cool mom look. Her outfits oftentimes include a mix of skinny jeans and mom jeans topped off with soft sweaters, relaxed blouses and easy-going T-shirts. When it comes down to footwear, the mom of three tends to prefer lower heels and flat pairs over a towering stiletto; her go-to brands for laid-back sneakers include Gucci, Isabel Marant and Chanel. When the actress does in fact make a red carpet appearance, she tends to go high-fashion in heels from Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster to name a few.

In addition to her green-stripe sneakers, the “Alias” star owns a wide range of workout-ready footwear from brands like Nike and New Balance, oftentimes matching them to leggings and joggers for her daily walks. A few of her go-to silhouettes include New Balance Fresh Foam Roav Knit sneakers featuring the brand’s ultimate cushioning and Brooks Levitate 3 running sneakers coming with flat-knit uppers for a secure feel. She also can be found in Nike Joyride Run Flyknit running shoes, a style that includes the brand’s Joyride cushioning technology for support.

