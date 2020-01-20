Jennifer Garner Channels Old Hollywood in a Red Gown & Glistening Diamonds at the SAG Awards

Jennifer Garner often can be found in understated, unassuming ensembles — think mom jeans and sandals or leggings and sneakers — but she went for a decidedly bolder look tonight.

Garner wore a bold red dress at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards tonight at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The gown featured a flared skirt, a fitted bodice and thin straps. The floor-length hemline hid the actress’ heels underneath.

Jennifer Garner CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The mother of three added additional glamour to her look with her jewelry, choosing floral diamond earrings and a tennis bracelet. Loose waves kept the look from feeling too fussy.

When she’s off-duty, Garner can most often be found in sneakers, with pairs running the gamut from New Balance and Asics to Prada and Chanel. For red carpet and other more formal appearances, the A-lister has in the past selected heels from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Gianvito Rossi.

Jennifer Garner CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The SAG Awards will air simultaneously on TNT and TBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Robert De Niro will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award for his longtime contributions to the entertainment industry. Other stars who could come home with statuettes include Leonardo DiCaprio, Lupita Nyong’o, Scarlett Johansson and Joaquin Phoenix.

