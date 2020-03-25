Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Garner Takes on the Push-Up Challenge In Icy Blue and Neon Orange Nikes

By Claudia Miller
Jennifer Garner, glasses, sweater, coffee
Jennifer Garner
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Throughout current quarantines and self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, stars and fans alike are turning to social media for a growing craze of challenges. These challenges range from doing a certain amount of push-ups to recording yourself washing your hands.

Being the superstar that she is, Jennifer Garner decided to take on all these trials at once.

Wearing a chic mom look that included jeans and a laid-back T-shirt, the “13 Going on 30” star prepared for her 10 push-ups in her kitchen. She made the ensemble workout-ready in a set of white athletic sneakers with a colorful icy blue and orange sole. The lace-up style resembles Nike’s Joyride Run Flyknit running shoes, a breathable pair with tiny foam beads in the cushioning for ultimate support.

While the style typically retails for $180, a similar colorway to Garner’s pick is currently on sale at Dick’s Sporting Goods for $130.

Joyride Run Flyknit Running Shoes, white sneaker, colorful sole, orange sole, blue sole, bottom
Nike Joyride Run Flyknit running shoes.
CREDIT: Dick's Sporting Goods
Buy: Nike Joyride Run Flyknit Running Shoes $180 $130
Buy it

Garner’s chic mom style tends to match up a pair of comfortable pants or jeans, a relaxed top and a stylish footwear pick. Her shoe collection includes everything from fuzzy slippers to Chanel sneakers to leather brogues.

jennifer garner, out, slippers, los angeles, coffee, fuzzy slippers, sweater, jeans
Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles, March 11.
CREDIT: Splash News
Jennifer Garner , celebrity style, los angeles, street style, chanel sneakers, los angeles, mom jeans, street style
Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles wearing Chanel sneakers, Feb. 27.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Jennifer Garner, black boots, blazer, street style, skinny jeans, sunglasses, Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Feb 2020
Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles, Feb. 5.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Shop similar running shoes to that will have you ready for Instagram workout challenges or at-home gym sessions.

Adidas, Ultraboost 19, running shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 19 running shoes
CREDIT: Dick's Sporting Goods

To Buy: Adidas Ultraboost 19 Running Shoes, $126 was $180

Reebok, FloatRide Run Fast 2, running shoes, sneakers
Reebok FloatRide Run Fast 2 running shoes.
CREDIT: Roadrunner Sports

To Buy: Reebok FloatRide Run Fast 2 Running Shoes, $140

asics, Roadhawk FF 2, Running Shoes
Asics Roadhawk FF 2 running shoes.
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Asics Roadhawk FF 2 Running Shoes, $65

 

