Jennifer Garner Takes on the Push-Up Challenge In Icy Blue and Neon Orange Nikes

Throughout current quarantines and self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, stars and fans alike are turning to social media for a growing craze of challenges. These challenges range from doing a certain amount of push-ups to recording yourself washing your hands.
Being the superstar that she is, Jennifer Garner decided to take on all these trials at once.
Wearing a chic mom look that included jeans and a laid-back T-shirt, the “13 Going on 30” star prepared for her 10 push-ups in her kitchen. She made the ensemble workout-ready in a set of white athletic sneakers with a colorful icy blue and orange sole. The lace-up style resembles Nike’s Joyride Run Flyknit running shoes, a breathable pair with tiny foam beads in the cushioning for ultimate support.
While the style typically retails for $180, a similar colorway to Garner’s pick is currently on sale at Dick’s Sporting Goods for $130.
Garner’s chic mom style tends to match up a pair of comfortable pants or jeans, a relaxed top and a stylish footwear pick. Her shoe collection includes everything from fuzzy slippers to Chanel sneakers to leather brogues.
Shop similar running shoes to that will have you ready for Instagram workout challenges or at-home gym sessions.
