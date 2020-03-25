Jennifer Garner Takes on the Push-Up Challenge In Icy Blue and Neon Orange Nikes

Throughout current quarantines and self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, stars and fans alike are turning to social media for a growing craze of challenges. These challenges range from doing a certain amount of push-ups to recording yourself washing your hands.

Being the superstar that she is, Jennifer Garner decided to take on all these trials at once.

Wearing a chic mom look that included jeans and a laid-back T-shirt, the “13 Going on 30” star prepared for her 10 push-ups in her kitchen. She made the ensemble workout-ready in a set of white athletic sneakers with a colorful icy blue and orange sole. The lace-up style resembles Nike’s Joyride Run Flyknit running shoes, a breathable pair with tiny foam beads in the cushioning for ultimate support.

While the style typically retails for $180, a similar colorway to Garner’s pick is currently on sale at Dick’s Sporting Goods for $130.

Nike Joyride Run Flyknit running shoes. CREDIT: Dick's Sporting Goods

Garner’s chic mom style tends to match up a pair of comfortable pants or jeans, a relaxed top and a stylish footwear pick. Her shoe collection includes everything from fuzzy slippers to Chanel sneakers to leather brogues.

Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles, March 11. CREDIT: Splash News

Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles wearing Chanel sneakers, Feb. 27. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles, Feb. 5. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Shop similar running shoes to that will have you ready for Instagram workout challenges or at-home gym sessions.

Adidas Ultraboost 19 running shoes CREDIT: Dick's Sporting Goods

To Buy: Adidas Ultraboost 19 Running Shoes, $126 was $180

Reebok FloatRide Run Fast 2 running shoes. CREDIT: Roadrunner Sports

To Buy: Reebok FloatRide Run Fast 2 Running Shoes, $140

Asics Roadhawk FF 2 running shoes. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Asics Roadhawk FF 2 Running Shoes, $65

