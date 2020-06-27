Jennifer Garner’s Pride Look Includes Mom Jeans & Gucci Sneakers

Jennifer Garner looked like the ultimate cool mom during her Pride celebration.

Holding tight to what she called her “Pride tree,” Garner was all smiles in a video she shared on Instagram yesterday wearing an untucked striped blue and white button-down with her signature light-wash mom jeans.

The “13 Going on 30” actress prepped for the outdoor video by slipping on her go-to designer sneakers.

The Gucci Ace sneakers feature a 1-inch platform with signature green and red stripes on both the medial and lateral sides — and they’re finished with a matching textured green heel counter. The style is currently available for $590 at Nordstrom. The “Pearl Harbor” actress frequents the high-fashion footwear silhouette for everything from quick outings to at-home times of relaxation to walks with her kids in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Garner (L) and daughter Violet Affleck in Los Angeles, April 13. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s Gucci sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

At the end of May, just before the start of Pride Month, Garner was spotted decorating her trees with her kids to create the rainbow patterns seen in yesterday’s Instagram video. Putting herself to work, the actress chose a navy tank top and athleisure-style black joggers.

For footwear, she chose her trusty New Balance 880v8 running shoes. The style includes a mesh and textile upper construction with a 3D resin screen print through the portion of the trainer, blown rubber sole and treaded bottom. The shoes retail for $80 on Amazon.com.

Jennifer Garner decorates her home for Memorial Day 2020. CREDIT: MEGA Jennifer Garner hugs her daughter Seraphina outside her “Pride Tree,” May 24. CREDIT: MEGA Garner often pairs her relaxed ensembles with kicks from brands such as Nike, New Balance, Brooks and Chanel. When the actress makes red carpet appearances, she tends to go high-fashion in heels from Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster to name a few.

Below, shop low-top sneakers that can elevate a casual ensemble without much effort at all.

To Buy: Adidas Originals Superstar Sneakers, $72.

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Irving Sneakers, $44 (was $110).

To Buy: Gola Coaster Rainbow Sneakers, $65.

