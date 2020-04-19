Jennifer Garner’s Pajama Pants + Neon-Dipped Nikes Look So Comfy

Jennifer Garner wore the ultimate casual-comfy outfit yesterday in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old actress was spotted out and about in a gray T-shirt and patterned white and purple pants that appeared to be pajamas.

Jennifer Garner in pajama pants and Nike sneakers, April 18. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

On her feet, the “13 Going on 30” star wore the Nike Joyride Run Flyknit. The Joyride Run Flyknit features The Swoosh’s Joyride cushioning technology, which made its debut in summer 2019. The silhouette is meant to deliver a dynamic underfoot experience to wearers via plastic and rubber beads.

Garner’s pair came in a mostly white colorway, with ice blue and neon orange accents adding a pop. While the shoes typically sell for $180, Dick’s Sporting Goods is carrying them for just $135 on its website.

The Joyride Run Flyknit appears to be something of a favorite for Garner these days. For a bike ride on April 15, the “13 Going on 30” alum laced up in the same kicks, teaming them with a pink T-shirt and lightwash mom jeans.

Jennifer Garner goes for a bike ride in Los Angeles in mom jeans and Nike Joyride shoes, April 15. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

When it comes to her typical shoe style, Garner can often be found in sneakers. The “Peppermint” star owns athletic silhouettes from New Balance, Brooks and Newton, as well as designer styles from the likes of Gucci, Prada and Chanel.

Below, we’ve rounded up some sneakers that offer a similar look to Garner’s Nike pair.

To Buy: Asics Roadhawk FF 2, $65.

To Buy: Adidas NMD_R1, $131.

To Buy: Reebok Floatride Run Fast 2, $140.

