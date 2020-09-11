×
Jennifer Garner’s Shiny Red Mud Boots & Overalls Look Farm Girl-Chic

By Danielle Drake-Flam
Jennifer Garner is a full Oklahoma farm girl, and she’s leaned into the country look. Dressed in a pair of denim overalls, the “13 Going on 30″ star shared a video of her introducing the farm animals to her Instagram followers.

Under her overalls Garner wore a stripped T-shirt and for footwear, she opted for a pair of glossy red rubber rain boots.

“My family farm is, as the kids say, my organic, biodynamic happy place,” she explained in her Instagram caption. “I can’t help but feel like the love my Aunt and Uncle put into growing this year’s sweet potato crop will add to @onceuponafarm’s delicious goodness for your kids. But first — meet our lawnmowers: Simon, Pete, Boaz, Pignut, Mistletoe, and Mayapple. 👩🏻‍🌾🍎🌞🚜♥️.”

Garner’s style typically falls under the category a cool mom look and this farm-ready outfit was no different. Her street style includes a mix of skinny jeans and mom jeans topped off with soft sweaters, relaxed blouses and easy-going T-shirts. When it comes down to footwear, the mom of three tends to prefer lower heels and flat pairs over a towering stiletto; her go-to brands for laid-back sneakers include Gucci, Isabel Marant and Chanel. When the actress does in fact make a red carpet appearance, she tends to go high-fashion in heels from Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster to name a few.

When she’s not wearing mud boots, Garner prefers workout-ready footwear from brands like Nike and New Balance, oftentimes matching them to leggings and joggers for her daily walks. A few of her go-to silhouettes include New Balance Fresh Foam Roav Knit sneakers featuring the brand’s ultimate cushioning and Brooks Levitate 3 running sneakers coming with flat-knit uppers for a secure feel. She also can be found in Nike Joyride Run Flyknit running shoes, a style that includes the brand’s Joyride cushioning technology for support.

Get ready for fall and the cold, wet weather by shopping colorful rain boots similar to Garner’s style below.

