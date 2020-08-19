Jennifer Garner’s Cherry-Red Boots Stand Out in the Mud on Her Farm

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Garner’s latest look lives up to the name of her Once Upon a Farm brand.

Stood alongside her uncle, the “13 Going on 30” actress got her hands and shoes dirty on the farm yesterday for her baby food, applesauce & smoothie brand as seen on her Instagram page. Garner prepped for a day working the land in a plaid flannel shirt and oversize denim overalls, all matched to cherry red rain boots.

Garner’s farm roots run deeper than you’d guess. Her organic brand actually uses produce from her family’s farm in Locust Grove, Okla., where her mother grew up and is currently run by her aunt and uncle.

In addition to working the fields for her new brand, the star also introduced a new partnership this month as an extension of her Once Upon a Farm label. At the beginning of August, Garner joined forces with Toms for a whimsical collection of footwear inspired by your favorite produce. The shoes retail from $25 to $60 and are available on Toms.com and in select Toms retail locations.

Toms x Once Upon a Farm collection. CREDIT: John Duarte

In addition to her farm-chic boots, the “Alias” star owns a wide range of workout-ready footwear from brands like Nike and New Balance, oftentimes matching them to leggings and joggers for her daily walks. A few of her go-to silhouettes include New Balance Fresh Foam Roav Knit sneakers featuring the brand’s ultimate cushioning and Brooks Levitate 3 running sneakers coming with flat-knit uppers for a secure feel. She also can be found in Nike Joyride Run Flyknit running shoes, a style that includes the brand’s Joyride cushioning technology for support.

Garner often pairs her relaxed ensembles with kicks from brands such as Gucci and Chanel. When the actress makes red carpet appearances, she tends to go high-fashion in heels from Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster to name a few.

For your next gardening or farming excursions or just a rainy day on the job, give these Jennifer Garner-inspired red boots a test run.

To Buy: Hunter Tall Rain Boots, $84.

To Buy: London Fog Piccadilly Rain Boots, $40.

To Buy: Tretorn Viken Rain Boots, $50.

