Jennifer Garner Wears Mom Jeans & Sleek Sneakers to Walk Her Cat in a Stroller

By Ella Chochrek
Social-distancing guidelines didn’t keep Jennifer Garner and her family — cat included — from going for a stroll yesterday in their southern California neighborhood.

The 47-year-old actress sported her go-to gray Rag & Bone pullover sweater and a pair of medium-wash mom jeans.

Jennifer Garner, mom jeans, rag & bone sweater, white sneakers, Jennifer Garner out and about, Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Apr 2020
Jennifer Garner wears mom jeans and white sneakers in Los Angeles, April 2.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Jennifer Garner, white sneakers, mom jeans, celebrity style, fashion
A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s white sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Garner opted for a pair of sleek white sneakers. The shoes boasted a low-top silhouette, with a rounded toe and a flat sole.

The “13 Going on 30” alum completed her look with an Apple Watch and glasses. She wore her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

The A-lister’s son, 8-year-old Samuel Affleck, pushed a stroller containing the family cat. Samuel wore gray sweatpants, a navy sweatshirt and Vans sneakers.

Jennifer Garner, mom jeans, rag & bone sweater, white sneakers, cat, stroller, Seraphina Affleck, Violet Affleck, Samuel AffleckJennifer Garner out and about, Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Apr 2020
(L-R): Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Jennifer Garner and Samuel Affleck in Los Angeles, April 2.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Jennifer Garner, cat, strollers, los angeles,
A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s cat in a stroller.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Also present were Garner’s two daughters, 14-year-old Violet Affleck and 11-year-old Seraphina Affleck. Violet wore a gray “Harry Potter” crewneck sweatshirt with the house Ravenclaw written across the chest; she teamed the sweatshirt with denim shorts and bold blue and green athletic shoes. Meanwhile, Seraphina sported a blue sweater and black leggings, completing her casual look with black sneakers.

Jennifer Garner, rag & bone sweater, mom jeans, white sneakers, Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Samuel Affleck, takes her kids for a walk with her assistant during Coronavirus quarantine NON-EXCLUSIVE April 01, 2020 200401BG020 Los Angeles, CA www.bauergriffin.com. 01 Apr 2020 Pictured: Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck, Violet Affleck, Samuel Affleck. Photo credit: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA640166_033.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
(L-R): Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck on a walk.
CREDIT: MEGA
When it comes to her off-duty style, Garner can most often be found in casual sneakers, including designer pairs from the likes of Prada and Chanel as well as athletic styles from brands such as Brooks, Newton and Asics. For red carpets and other formal appearances, she unsurprisingly upgrades her look with high heels.

If you like the look of Garner’s white sneakers, consider shopping the similar-looking options we’ve rounded up below.

