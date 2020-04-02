Jennifer Garner Wears Mom Jeans & Sleek Sneakers to Walk Her Cat in a Stroller

Social-distancing guidelines didn’t keep Jennifer Garner and her family — cat included — from going for a stroll yesterday in their southern California neighborhood.

The 47-year-old actress sported her go-to gray Rag & Bone pullover sweater and a pair of medium-wash mom jeans.

Jennifer Garner wears mom jeans and white sneakers in Los Angeles, April 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s white sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Garner opted for a pair of sleek white sneakers. The shoes boasted a low-top silhouette, with a rounded toe and a flat sole.

The “13 Going on 30” alum completed her look with an Apple Watch and glasses. She wore her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

The A-lister’s son, 8-year-old Samuel Affleck, pushed a stroller containing the family cat. Samuel wore gray sweatpants, a navy sweatshirt and Vans sneakers.

(L-R): Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Jennifer Garner and Samuel Affleck in Los Angeles, April 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s cat in a stroller. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Also present were Garner’s two daughters, 14-year-old Violet Affleck and 11-year-old Seraphina Affleck. Violet wore a gray “Harry Potter” crewneck sweatshirt with the house Ravenclaw written across the chest; she teamed the sweatshirt with denim shorts and bold blue and green athletic shoes. Meanwhile, Seraphina sported a blue sweater and black leggings, completing her casual look with black sneakers.

(L-R): Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck on a walk. CREDIT: MEGA When it comes to her off-duty style, Garner can most often be found in casual sneakers, including designer pairs from the likes of Prada and Chanel as well as athletic styles from brands such as Brooks, Newton and Asics. For red carpets and other formal appearances, she unsurprisingly upgrades her look with high heels.

