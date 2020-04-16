Jennifer Garner’s Mom Jeans + Neon-Dipped Nikes Make for a Laidback Bike-Riding Look

Jennifer Garner’s casual take on bike riding style is cool as can be.

The 47-year-old actress went for a ride in Los Angeles on Wednesday wearing a pink T-shirt and lightwash mom jeans.

Jennifer Garner goes for a bike ride in Los Angeles, April 15. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “13 Going on 30” star appeared to be wearing the Nike Joyride Run Flyknit, a silhouette that made its debut in summer 2019.

Jennifer Garner wears a pink T-shirt, mom jeans and Nike sneakers while riding her bike. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s Nike Joyride Run Flyknit running shoes. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The Joyride Run Flyknit boasts The Swoosh’s Joyride cushioning technology, which is meant to deliver a dynamic underfoot experience to wearers via plastic and rubber beads. Garner chose her style in a mostly white colorway, with ice blue and neon orange accents adding a pop. While the shoes typically sell for $180, Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering them for $135 on its website.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Garner sported the same sneakers on Instagram in March as she did the push-up challenge. On that occasion, the “Alias” alum paired the kicks with jeans and an olive-colored T-shirt.

When it comes to her personal style, Garner can often be found in casual styles, such as mom jeans, leggings and T-shirts. With respect to footwear, the A-lister is a fan of sneakers, including both designer pairs from the likes of Gucci, Prada and Chanel as well as athletic silhouettes from labels like Brooks, Newton and New Balance.

Below, shop some sneakers that come in a similar color palette to the pair sported by Garner.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Asics Roadhawk FF 2, $65.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas NMD_R1, $131.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

To Buy: Reebok Floatride Run Fast 2, $140.

Click through the gallery to see more of Jennifer Garner’s top style moments.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Jennifer Garner Repeats Mom Jeans + Gucci Sneakers Combo for Walk With Her Look-Alike Daughter

Jennifer Garner Upgrades Her T-Shirt & Mom Jeans Look With Designer Sneakers