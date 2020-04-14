Jennifer Garner Repeats Mom Jeans + Gucci Sneakers Combo for Walk With Her Lookalike Daughter

Jennifer Garner has a new favorite pair of sneakers.

Joined by her 14-year-old daughter, Violet Affleck, Garner stepped out for a walk in Los Angeles yesterday wearing Gucci Ace sneakers — the same style she sported a day prior. The “13 Going on 30” star teamed her designer kicks with mom jeans and a navy T-shirt for a simple, understated look.

Jennifer Garner (L) and daughter Violet Affleck in Los Angeles, April 13. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s Gucci sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Fabricated from leather, the Gucci Ace sneaker features a lace-up front with red and green striping on the side, a green contrast heel counter and a rubber outsole. The low-top silhouette is available for purchase on Bergdorf Goodman’s website for $590.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Meanwhile, Violet wore a striped sweater with a floral miniskirt. The teenager completed her outfit with neutral-hued lace-up boots that appeared to be fabricated from suede.

Garner wore a similar ensemble onSunday as she went for a stroll with Violet as well as her two other kids, Seraphina (11) and Sam (8). The Capital One ambassador paired her Gucci Ace kicks with mom jeans and a simple T-shirt, the same no-fail combo that she went with on Monday.

Jennifer Garner wears mom jeans and Gucci sneakers in Los Angeles, April 12. CREDIT: Splash

Below, we’ve rounded up some white sneakers with stripe accents that offer a similar look to Garner’s Gucci shoes but come in at a more accessible price point.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Tommy Hilfiger Lenka Sneaker, $40 to $63.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Keds Kickstart Sneaker, $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Tory Burch Howell Chevron Sneaker, $198.

