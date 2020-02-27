Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Garner’s Mom Jeans + Chanel Sneakers Are a Hollywood Take on School Pickup Style

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Jennifer Garner
April 2019
March 2019
March 2019
March 2019
View Gallery 15 Images

Jennifer Garner has the chicest take on school-run style.

The “13 Going on 30” actress was spotted picking up her kids from school Wednesday in Los Angeles wearing an understated, fashionable look. Garner sported a rainbow-striped turtleneck with a pair of frayed, button-front mom jeans.

Jennifer Garner , celebrity style, los angeles, street style, chanel sneakers, los angeles, mom jeans, street style
Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles wearing Chanel sneakers, Feb. 27.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

 

Jennifer Garner, mom jeans, chanel sneakers, celebrity style, mom jeans, los angeles, february 2020
A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s Chanel sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the “Alias” alum wore a pair of black, white and gray Chanel sneakers. They featured a chunky outsole, white laces and the Chanel logo at the lacing. The kicks aren’t available for purchase online at this time, but they previously retailed for $825.

Jennifer Garner , celebrity style, los angeles, street style, chanel sneakers, los angeles, mom jeans, street style
Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles wearing Chanel sneakers, Feb. 27.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Garner accessorized with an Apple Watch and oversize sunglasses; she wore her hair pulled back in a messy bun.

Related

Jennifer Garner's Running Sneakers Are Piggyback-Ride Approved

Miley Cyrus Is Rocker-Chic in Red Leather Lace-Up Pants & Matching Boots

Margot Robbie Chooses Vintage Chanel on the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

The Capital One ambassador has worn her Chanel kicks before. For a weekend outing in January, she teamed the shoes with a black cardigan sweater, a plaid button-up shirt and dark wash kick-flare jeans.

Jennifer Garner, chanel sneakers, mom jeans, cardigan, plaid shirt, celebrity style, Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, California, USA - 04 Jan 2020
Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles wearing Chanel sneakers, Jan. 4.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

As a busy mother of three, Garner has tons of walkable, flat footwear in her wardrobe. That includes plenty of other sneakers, such as styles from Brooks, Asics and Newton, as well as designer pairs from the likes of Prada and Brunello Cucinelli.

If you like the look of Garner’s Chanel sneakers, consider purchasing one of the similar options that we’ve rounded up below.

Veja, sneakers

To Buy: Veja V-10 Sneaker, $150.

Linea Paolo

To Buy: Linea Paolo Kendra Platform Sneaker, $120.

ASh

To Buy: Ash Mood Embellished Lace-Up Sneaker, $60 (60% off).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Click through the gallery to see more of Jennifer Garner’s mom style.

Want more?

Jennifer Garner Proves Athleisure Is Here to Stay in Spanx Leggings and Her Go-To Sneakers

Jennifer Garner Wears Classic Ballet Flats to Church With Ben Affleck and the Kids

Jennifer Garner Wears Mom Jeans + Thong Sandals to Take Her Kids for Pedicures

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad