Jennifer Garner Wears Mom Jeans With Chanel Sneakers in LA

Jennifer Garner wore a understated weekend look in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 4 — but she gave the casual outfit an upgrade, courtesy of Chanel.

The 47-year-old actress wore a black cardigan sweater over a plaid button-up shirt, teamed with medium-wash mom jeans.

Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles wearing Chanel sneakers, Jan. 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the “13 Going on 30” star sported Chanel sneakers. Her black, white and gray trainers featured a chunky outsole, white laces and Chanel logo detailing at the lacing. The kicks aren’t available for purchase online at this time, but they retail for $825.

Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles wearing Chanel sneakers, Jan. 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s Chanel kicks. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Garner completed her casual look with a watch, a silver chain necklace and tortoiseshell sunglasses. She wore her hair pulled into a messy bun and opted for minimal makeup.

As a busy mom of three, Garner has plenty of sneakers in her wardrobe. She has Prada kicks in multiple colorways and also owns more sporty silhouettes from brands such as Allbirds, Brooks and Asics. Additionally, the A-lister has been spotted off-duty in footwear including The Row loafers, Ancient Greek sandals and Isabel Marant booties.

Garner has been out and about in casual Chanel shoes before. Navy Chanel sandals, set on a chunky block heel, have appeared on her feet both for school pickup and for church.

Jennifer Garner wears Chanel sandals in Los Angeles, April 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

