Jennifer Garner Wears Mom Jeans + Sparkling Brown Loafers in LA

Jennifer Garner gave mom jeans a business-chic twist, thanks to a blazer and some sparkling loafers.

The 47-year-old actress wore the understated look out and about in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 6, alongside her 7-year-old son, Samuel Affleck.

Garner wore a white T-shirt tucked into her light-wash mom jeans, layering a navy blazer on top for a more pulled-together vibe.

Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 6. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the “Dallas Buyers Club” star sported dark brown loafers with a sparkling gray accent at the toe. The shoes appeared to be fabricated from leather.

A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s brown loafers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As he skipped through the streets alongside his mom, Samuel wore a blue hoodie with rainbow accents, skinny dark blue pants and rainbow lace-up kicks. His two sisters, 11-year-old Seraphina Affleck and 14-year-old Violet Affleck, were not present.

Jennifer Garner out and about with son Samuel Affleck in Los Angeles, Jan. 6. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When she’s not working, Garner tends to stick with simple, casual shoes. The Capital One ambassador has several loafers on rotation in addition to yesterday’s pair, including styles from The Row and Chanel. She is also a big fan of sneakers, favoring a combination of sporty styles from brands like Allbirds, Asics and Newton as well as designer kicks from the likes of Chanel, Prada and Brunello Cucinelli.

