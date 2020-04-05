Jennifer Garner Does the Athleisure Look in Leggings & Bold New Balance Sneakers

Jennifer Garner took a break from self-quarantine yesterday to go for a walk in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old actress went with a casual look, pairing a dark crewneck sweater with matching leggings.

Jennifer Garner wears leggings and New Balance sneakers on a walk in Los Angeles, April 4. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

On her feet, the Capital One ambassador sported New Balance 880v8 running shoes. Designed for road running, the sneakers have a rubber sole, an engineered mesh upper and responsive TruFuse foam in the midsole. Garner selected her pair in a blue colorway with orange accents.

The shoes are available for purchase on Amazon.com, with prices ranging from $74 to $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

The “13 Going on 30” alum followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, wearing a patterned mask over her face. She accessorized with a baseball cap and dark sunglasses and wore her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Related Jennifer Garner Wears Mom Jeans & Sleek Sneakers to Walk Her Cat in a Stroller Jennifer Garner's Joggers & Simple Sneakers Are the Comfiest Take on Athleisure New Balance Will Make Protective Face Mask Prototypes in Its Massachusetts Factory Amid the Coronavirus Crisis

Jennifer Garner wears leggings and New Balance sneakers on a walk in Los Angeles, April 4. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Garner is a frequent fan of the athleisure look and owns many sporty sneaker styles, including pairs from Brooks, Newton and Nike, in addition to sleek designer styles from the likes of Chanel and Prada. (Yesterday’s New Balance style is one she’s worn before.) Unsurprisingly, she upgrades her look for the red carpet, choosing high heels from labels such as Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster.

While Garner’s New Balance kicks are available in limited size/colorway combos, we’ve rounded up some other similar-looking options below that you can purchase now. Shop them all below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Reebok Flashfilm 2.0, $52 to $153.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shoe Carnival

To Buy: Nike Air Max Motion 2, $63 (was $85).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Click through the gallery to see more of Jennifer Garner’s casual-comfy mom style.

Want more?

Jennifer Garner Wears Mom Jeans & Sleek Sneakers to Walk Her Cat in a Stroller

Jennifer Garner Does the Athleisure Look in Leggings & Running Shoes Alongside Daughter Seraphina