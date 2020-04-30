Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jennifer Garner Continues Her Athleisure Streak in Leggings With Neon-Dipped New Balance Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Jennifer Garner
April 2020
April 2020
April 2020
February 2020
View Gallery 15 Images

Jennifer Garner is continuing her athleisure streak while in self-quarantine.

The 48-year-old actress went for a walk in her Los Angeles neighborhood yesterday clad in a casual athletic look. Garner wore a gray hoodie with black leggings. The hoodie said “Once Upon a Farm” on one sleeve, with “Farmer’s Girl” written across the breast.

Jennifer Garner , new balance 880v8 sneakers, celebrity style, leggings, gray sweatshirt, face mask, wears a mask as she goes for a walk during quarantineJennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Apr 2020
Jennifer Garner in leggings, a hoodie and New Balance sneakers in Los Angeles, April 29.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock
Jennifer Garner , new balance 880v8, running shoes, celebrity style, shoe detail, april 2020
A closer look at Garner’s New Balance 880v8 running shoes.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

For footwear, the Neutrogena ambassador sported New Balance 880v8 running shoes. Designed for road running, the sneakers have a rubber sole, an engineered mesh upper and responsive TruFuse foam in the midsole. Garner selected her pair in a blue colorway with bold orange accents. The shoes are available to shop on Amazon.com with an $80 price tag.

Related

Stay-at-Home Culture Has Activewear Trending -- and Shoppers Want Nike & New Balance

Eva Longoria Is Unmissable in the Brightest Sports Bra and Leggings + Neon New Balances

Jennifer Garner Does the Athleisure Look in Leggings & Her Go-To Sneakers

New Balance Women's 880v8
New Balance Women’s 880v8
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon.com

The “13 Going on 30” alum was joined by her three kids, Violet (14), Seraphina (11) and Sam (8). Violet wore a cream-colored sweater with gray jeans and rainbow checkered Vans slip-ons ($50 from Journeys.com). (The sneakers may have been a borrow from her mother’s wardrobe, as Garner wore the same kicks on Halloween in 2019). Seraphina wore a Harry Potter T-shirt and Nike athletic shorts with all-black Nike sneakers, while Sam sported a pajama set with his black and blue sneakers. The whole family completed their ensembles with face masks.

Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck Affleck, Samuel Affleck, and Violet Affleck wear their masks as they go for a walk during quarantineJennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Apr 2020
(L-R): Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck, Violet Affleck and Samuel Affleck.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Garner often steps out in her New Balance 880v8 sneakers, but her wardrobe includes plenty of other kicks. The mom of three frequently sports athletic styles from Brooks and Nike. Additionally, she owns designer trainers from the likes of Prada, Chanel and Gucci. For red carpets and other appearances, the A-lister unsurprisingly swaps her sneakers for high heels, choosing soaring silhouettes from brands such as Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster.

Jennifer Garner, star leggings, celebrity style, alo yoga jacket, new balance sneakers, sunglasses, street style, Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2020
Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2019 in an Alo Youga jacket, Spanx leggings and New Balance sneakers.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock
Jennifer Garner, leggings, new balance sneakers, celebrity style, baseball cap, mask, goes for a walk wearing a mask during quarantineJennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Apr 2020Jennifer Garner goes for a walk wearing a mask during quarantineJennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Apr 2020
Jennifer Garner wears leggings and New Balance sneakers on a walk in Los Angeles, April 4, 2020.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see 15 times Jennifer Garner styled mom jeans with sneakers.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad