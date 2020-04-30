Jennifer Garner Continues Her Athleisure Streak in Leggings With Neon-Dipped New Balance Sneakers

Jennifer Garner is continuing her athleisure streak while in self-quarantine.

The 48-year-old actress went for a walk in her Los Angeles neighborhood yesterday clad in a casual athletic look. Garner wore a gray hoodie with black leggings. The hoodie said “Once Upon a Farm” on one sleeve, with “Farmer’s Girl” written across the breast.

Jennifer Garner in leggings, a hoodie and New Balance sneakers in Los Angeles, April 29. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A closer look at Garner’s New Balance 880v8 running shoes. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

For footwear, the Neutrogena ambassador sported New Balance 880v8 running shoes. Designed for road running, the sneakers have a rubber sole, an engineered mesh upper and responsive TruFuse foam in the midsole. Garner selected her pair in a blue colorway with bold orange accents. The shoes are available to shop on Amazon.com with an $80 price tag.

New Balance Women’s 880v8 CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon.com

The “13 Going on 30” alum was joined by her three kids, Violet (14), Seraphina (11) and Sam (8). Violet wore a cream-colored sweater with gray jeans and rainbow checkered Vans slip-ons ($50 from Journeys.com). (The sneakers may have been a borrow from her mother’s wardrobe, as Garner wore the same kicks on Halloween in 2019). Seraphina wore a Harry Potter T-shirt and Nike athletic shorts with all-black Nike sneakers, while Sam sported a pajama set with his black and blue sneakers. The whole family completed their ensembles with face masks.

(L-R): Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck, Violet Affleck and Samuel Affleck. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Garner often steps out in her New Balance 880v8 sneakers, but her wardrobe includes plenty of other kicks. The mom of three frequently sports athletic styles from Brooks and Nike. Additionally, she owns designer trainers from the likes of Prada, Chanel and Gucci. For red carpets and other appearances, the A-lister unsurprisingly swaps her sneakers for high heels, choosing soaring silhouettes from brands such as Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster.

Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2019 in an Alo Youga jacket, Spanx leggings and New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner wears leggings and New Balance sneakers on a walk in Los Angeles, April 4, 2020. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

