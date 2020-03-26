Jennifer Garner Does the Athleisure Look in Leggings & Running Shoes Alongside Daughter Seraphina

Jennifer Garner continued her athleisure streak — and took a brief break from staying indoors amid California’s stay-in-place order — as she went for a walk in Los Angeles with daughter Seraphina Affleck yesterday.

The 47-year-old actress wore a gray Rag & Bone pullover sweater she’s owned for years with cropped black leggings.

Seraphina Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner in Los Angeles on March 25. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s Brooks sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Garner selected one of her favorite styles: Brooks Levitate 3 running sneakers. The shoes have a flat-knit upper for a secure feel, with an integrated collar for comfort and an arrow-point pattern on the outsole. A sueded tab at the heel is meant to prevent the Achilles from becoming irritated. The sneakers are available on Roadrunnersports.com for $150.

Meanwhile, Seraphina, 11, wore a burnt orange hoodie teamed with blue and white printed pants. Black running shoes completed the dressed-down look. Her siblings, 14-year-old Violet and 8-year-old Sam, were not present for the outing.

Seraphina Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner in Los Angeles on March 25. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to fashion, Garner often can be spotted in more casual styles — and the Brooks Levitate 3 isn’t the only running shoe in her wardrobe. The Capital One ambassador also owns silhouettes from the likes of New Balance, Asics and Newton. Other dressed-down favorites include Ugg boots, Chanel loafers and Prada trainers.

If the Brooks Levitate 3 is no longer available in your preferred colorway/size combo, consider shopping one of the below options for a similar look.

Saucony Versafoam Flare Running Shoe CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Saucony Versafoam Flare Running Shoe, $15 to 70.

Altra ALW1923G Kayenta Running Shoe CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Altra ALW1923G Kayenta Running Shoe, $70 to $110.

Hoka One One Rincon Running Shoe CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Hoka One One Rincon Running Shoe, $115.

Click through the gallery for more of Jennifer Garner’s style.

