Jennifer Garner Does the Athleisure Look in Leggings & Her Go-To Sneakers

Jennifer Garner wore a sleek, workout-ready outfit as she went for a walk in her Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old actress went for an understated athleisure look, choosing a black sweater and leggings.

Jennifer Garner wears Brooks sneakers on a walk in Los Angeles, April 21. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s Brooks sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

On her feet, Garner wore Brooks Levitate 3 running sneakers. The kicks have a flat-knit upper for a secure feel, an integrated collar for comfort and an arrow-point pattern along the outsole. A sueded tab at the shoe’s heel is meant to prevent the Achilles from becoming irritated. The Brooks Levitate 3 can be purchased now for $150, although it’s no longer available in the gray and blue colorway chosen by the “Alias” alum.

Brooks Levitate 3 CREDIT: Courtesy of Roadrunnersports.com

The “Peppermint” star completed her ensemble with a baseball cap and dark sunglasses. She had a gray sweater draped over her shoulder and carried a face mask in her hand, which she removed before taking a phone call.

Jennifer Garner wears Brooks sneakers on a walk in Los Angeles, April 21. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Garner has been spotted in her Brooks kicks multiple times over the past few months, teaming them with either jeans or leggings. The running-approved style fits in with the Capital One ambassador’s busy lifestyle as a working mom.

Jennifer Garner wears Spanx leggings and Brooks sneakers in Los Angeles, Feb. 4. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles on Feb. 24 in Brooks Levitate 3 sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner wears joggers and Brooks sneakers to go bike riding in Los Angeles, April 5. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

In addition to her Brooks sneakers, the “13 Going on 30” lead owns sporty pairs from labels such as New Balance, Newton and Asics. She has also been spotted in designer sneakers from brands including Gucci, Chanel and Prada. Unsurprisingly, the mom of three elevates her red carpet looks with high heels, opting for luxurious styles from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster.

Although Garner’s chosen colorway of the Brooks Levitate 3 is no longer available, we’ve rounded up some styles below that come in a similar palette.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon.com

To Buy: Saucony Versafoam Flare Running Shoe, $19 to 70.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneaker, $55 (was $70).

Hoka One One Rincon Running Shoe CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Hoka One One Rincon Running Shoe, $115.

