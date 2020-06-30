Jennifer Garner Adds a Pop of Color to Her Leggings With Neon-Striped Asics

Jennifer Garner debuted yet another sneaker silhouette that’s a part of her rotation of walking footwear.

The “13 Going on 30” alumna stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday wearing a relaxed combination of a zip-front hoodie over a blue T-shirt and black full-length leggings; she kept herself protected through the use of a striped face mask.

Jennifer Garner out for a walk in Los Angeles, June 29. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s Asics sneakers. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

On her feet, Garner opted for a bright pair of Asics running shoes; the contrasting deep blue and neon pink colorway of the brand’s GEL-Kayano 27 silhouette brought a pop of color to the actress’ muted workout ensemble. The running shoes feature rearfoot and forefoot GEL technology that allows for shock absorption and proper rebound through every part of a stride. FlyteFoam in the midsole creates a bounce to propel you forward as a DuoMax support system enhances stability.

Finished off with lightweight Space Trusstic tech for structural durability, Garner’s choice of colorway retails for $160 at Amazon.com.

Jennifer Garner out for a walk in Los Angeles, June 29. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s Asics sneakers. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The “Alias” star owns a wide range of workout-ready footwear from brands like Nike and New Balance, oftentimes matching them to leggings and joggers for her daily walks. A few of her go-to silhouettes include New Balance Fresh Foam Roav Knit sneakers featuring the brand’s ultimate cushioning and Brooks Levitate 3 running sneakers coming with flat-knit uppers for a secure feel. She also can be found in Nike Joyride Run Flyknit running shoes, a style that includes the brand’s Joyride cushioning technology for support.

Jennifer Garner out for a walk in Los Angeles, May 5. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner wears leggings and New Balance sneakers on a walk in Los Angeles, April 4. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner wears joggers and Brooks sneakers to go bike riding in Los Angeles, April 5. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Garner often pairs her relaxed ensembles with kicks from brands such as Gucci and Chanel. When the actress makes red carpet appearances, she tends to go high-fashion in heels from Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster to name a few.

For more blue and pink running shoes like Jennifer Garner’s fun pick, take a peek at these next styles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka

To Buy: Hoka One One Arahi 3, $105 (was $130).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Saucony Guide 10 Running Shoes, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10, $150.

Flip through the gallery to find even more of Jennifer Garner’s mom-chic style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.