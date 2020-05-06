Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jennifer Garner’s Neon Pink Face Mask Adds a Pop of Color to Her Walking Ensemble

By Claudia Miller
April 2020
April 2020
April 2020
February 2020
Jennifer Garner and her family have become masters of relaxed walking attire.

Joined by her daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11 and son Samuel, 8, Garner matched tapered gray joggers to a white T-shirt accented with the word “Nature.” She added a pop of bright color to the look with her neon pink and black-trimmed face mask.

Her kids donned proper protective attire for the walk; Violet pushed their cat in a stroller in a polka dot T-shirt, denim cut-offs and $50 rainbow checkered Vans while Samuel topped off his relaxed ensemble with a newsboy cap and black and blue sneakers. Seraphina’s outfit included a bright red mask with a layered loungewear look teamed with $45 Saucony sneakers.

Jennifer Garner out with her family for a walk in Los Angeles, May 5.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock
Jennifer Garner out for a walk in Los Angeles, May 5.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock
A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The “13 Going on 30” star also stayed comfortable in her New Balance Fresh Foam Roav Knit sneakers featuring the brand’s ultimate cushioning complete with an Ultra Heel for a slip-free fit. Finished with a textured outsole for lightweight traction and durability, the style retails for just $80 on NewBalance.com.

Garner is a major fan of sneakers from the athletic powerhouse. Just days ago, she stepped out in New Balance 880v8 running shoes for yet another outdoor excursion with her family.

Jennifer Garner , new balance 880v8 sneakers, celebrity style, leggings, gray sweatshirt, face mask, wears a mask as she goes for a walk during quarantineJennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Apr 2020
Jennifer Garner in leggings, a hoodie and New Balance sneakers in Los Angeles, April 29.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock
Jennifer Garner , new balance 880v8, running shoes, celebrity style, shoe detail, april 2020
A closer look at Garner’s New Balance 880v8 running shoes.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Garner’s style can be classified as mom-chic, oftentimes frequenting relaxed ensembles paired to footwear from brands that vary from Nike and Brooks to Gucci and Chanel. When the actress makes red carpet appearances, she tends to go high-fashion in heels from Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster to name a few.

Click through the gallery to see more of Jennifer Garner’s best mom-chic looks.

