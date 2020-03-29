Jennifer Garner’s Joggers & Simple Sneakers Are the Comfiest Take on Athleisure

Jennifer Garner is bringing cozy athleisure style to social distancing.

The 47-year-old actress went for a walk on Friday in her Los Angeles neighborhood clad in a comfy-looking ensemble. She paired a gray sweater with black joggers from Alo Yoga, which cost $98 on the brand’s site.

Jennifer Garner and daughter Seraphina go for a walk, March 27. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s white sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Garner selected a pair of understated white kicks. It’s uncertain what brand the sneakers were from, but they boasted a minimalist silhouette.

The Capital One ambassador wore black glasses and had her hair piled into a messy updo.

Garner was joined on her walk by 11-year-old daughter, Seraphina Affleck, who was clad in an equally cozy look. Seraphina wore a graphic-print gray crewneck sweater with light gray leggings. She accessorized with black running shoes and a pastel beanie.

Jennifer Garner and daughter Seraphina go for a walk, March 27. CREDIT: Splash News

Garner’s two other children, 14-year-old Violet Affleck and 8-year-old Sam Affleck, were not present for the outing.

When it comes to fashion, Garner typically goes for a more casual aesthetic to accommodate her mom-on-the-go lifestyle. The “13 Going on 30” alum often sports athletic sneakers from the likes of Brooks, Asics and Newton. Other dressed-down favorites include Ugg boots, The Row loafers and Prada trainers. Unsurprisingly, Garner elevates her style for red carpets and other formal appearances, selecting high heels from the likes of Sophia Webster, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti.

If you’re into Garner’s laidback sneaker look, consider shopping one of the similar options we’ve rounded up below.

Frye Ivy Sneaker CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Frye Ivy Sneaker, $32 to $198.

Koio Capri CREDIT: Koio

To Buy: Koio Capri, $248.

Common Projects Original Achilles CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Common Projects Original Achilles, $411.

Flip through the gallery for more of Jennifer Garner’s casual-comfy mom style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Why Everyone Loves Jennifer Garner’s Mom Jean Style

Jennifer Garner Wears Mom Jeans + Sparkling Brown Loafers in LA

Jennifer Garner Takes a Stroll in Her Favorite Ugg Boots