Jennifer Garner Continues Her Athleisure Style Streak in Joggers & Her Go-To Sneakers

Jennifer Garner is continuing her athleisure style streak.

The 48-year-old actress went for a walk in Los Angeles yesterday clad in a sleek laidback look. Garner sported an all-black look, teaming a short-sleeved T-shirt with fitted joggers.

Jennifer Garner out and about in L.A, June 3. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s Brooks sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “13 Going on 30” alum went with one of her favorite styles: Brooks Levitate 3 running sneakers. The shoes have a flat-knit upper for a secure feel, with an integrated collar for comfort and an arrow-point pattern on the outsole. A sueded tab at the heel is meant to prevent the Achilles tendon from becoming irritated. The sneakers sell on Roadrunnersports.com for $150 but are not currently available in Garner’s chosen colorway.

Brooks Levitate 3 CREDIT: Courtesy of Roadrunnersports.com

The Neutrogena ambassador completed her ensemble with oversize tortoiseshell sunglasses, an Apple watch and a chic striped face mask. She wore her hair pulled back into a messy bun to add to the easygoing vibe.

Jennifer Garner out and about in L.A, June 3. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Garner has worn her Brooks kicks plenty of times, often pairing them with athleisure outfits just like today’s — with sweatshirts, leggings and skinny jeans making for lax looks.

Jennifer Garner wears Brooks sneakers on a walk in Los Angeles, April 21. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner wears Spanx leggings and Brooks sneakers in Los Angeles, Feb. 4. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles on Feb. 24 in Brooks Levitate 3 sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

When it comes to her typical style, the “Love, Simon” star can often be found in sneakers. The Capital One partner can be spotted in athletic styles from brands including Newton, Asics and New Balance as well as lifestyle pairs from the likes of Prada, Gucci and Chanel. For red carpet appearances, Garner elevates her look, stepping out in high heels from designer labels such as Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster.

Click through the gallery for a look at Jennifer Garner’s casual-comfy mom style.