Jennifer Garner Is Sporty-Chic for Bike Riding in Fitted Joggers & Her Favorite Sneakers

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner: January 2019
Jennifer Garner: January 2019
Jennifer Garner: February 2019
Jennifer Garner: March 2019
Jennifer Garner was clad in a sleek athleisure outfit as she rode her bike in Los Angeles yesterday .

The 47-year-old actress wore a black tank top and fitted joggers for an understated, sporty look.

Jennifer Garner, joggers, black tank top, brooks levitate 3, running shoes, sneakers, bike riding on sunday during quarantineJennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Apr 2020
Jennifer Garner wears joggers and Brooks sneakers to go bike riding in Los Angeles, April 5.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock
Jennifer Garner, brooks levitate 3, running shoes, los angeles, celebrity style, fashion
A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s Brooks sneakers.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

For footwear, Garner went with one of her favorite styles: Brooks Levitate 3 running sneakers. The shoes have a flat-knit upper for a secure feel, with an integrated collar for comfort and an arrow-point pattern on the outsole. A sueded tab at the heel is meant to prevent the Achilles from becoming irritated. The sneakers sell on Roadrunnersports.com for $150 but are not currently available in Garner’s chosen colorway.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Roadrunnersports.com
Buy: Brooks Levitate 3 $150
The Capital One ambassador wore dark sunglasses and an Apple Watch, as well as a face mask in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. She carried an Adidas Stadium II backpack, which is marked down on Amazon.com to $34, from $60.

When it comes to her typical style, the “13 Going on 30” alum can often be found in sneakers. She wears athletic styles from brands including Newton, Asics and New Balance as well as lifestyle pairs from the likes of Prada and Chanel. For red carpet appearances, Garner unsurprisingly elevates her look, stepping out in high heels from designer labels such as Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster.

While the Brooks Levitate 3 is no longer available in the colorway Garner selected, we’ve rounded up some pairs below that come in a similar color palette.

Saucony Versafoam Flare Running Shoe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon.com

To Buy: Saucony Versafoam Flare Running Shoe, $18 to $70.

Hoka One One Rincon Running Shoe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Hoka One One Rincon Running Shoe, $115.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon.com

To Buy: Under Armour Charged Intake 3, $35 to $100.

