Jennifer Garner Elevates Her Mom Jeans With These Designer Sneakers

Jennifer Garner paid tribute to the hardworking first responders during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The “13 Going on 30” star posted a photo of herself with members of the Santa Monica Police Department on her Instagram Stories last night. She and the police officers all kept a safe distance for the photo and wore proper face masks as is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As she greeted the officers, she wore a pair of light-wash mom jeans and a cozy gray sweater — indicative of her usual effortlessly chic style. Her footwear lent a designer element to her ensemble as she went with low-top Gucci shoes; the Gucci Ace sneakers feature a 1-inch platform with signature green and red stripes on both the medial and lateral sides, finished with a matching textured green heel counter. The style is currently available for $590 at Bergdorf Goodman.

Jennifer Garner’s Instagram story. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

With respect to California’s stay-at-home orders, Garner encouraged everyone to abide by those rules, reminding her followers that the Santa Monica Police Department has “got our back, always.”

Throughout her time in self-isolation, the actress has remained active through outdoors bike rides and walks with the family, oftentimes choosing comfortable sneakers, activewear or laid-back looks.

Jennifer Garner wears joggers and Brooks sneakers to go bike riding in Los Angeles, April 5. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

(L-R): Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Jennifer Garner and Samuel Affleck in Los Angeles, April 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

