Jennifer Garner Elevates Her Mom Jeans With These Designer Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Jennifer Garner paid tribute to the hardworking first responders during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The “13 Going on 30” star posted a photo of herself with members of the Santa Monica Police Department on her Instagram Stories last night. She and the police officers all kept a safe distance for the photo and wore proper face masks as is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As she greeted the officers, she wore a pair of light-wash mom jeans and a cozy gray sweater — indicative of her usual effortlessly chic style. Her footwear lent a designer element to her ensemble as she went with low-top Gucci shoes; the Gucci Ace sneakers feature a 1-inch platform with signature green and red stripes on both the medial and lateral sides, finished with a matching textured green heel counter. The style is currently available for $590 at Bergdorf Goodman.

jennifer garner, instagram, sneakers, jeans, gucci, facemask
Jennifer Garner’s Instagram story.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram
gucci, sneakers, ace sneakers, red, green, white
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman
Buy: Gucci Ace Sneakers $590
Buy it

With respect to California’s stay-at-home orders, Garner encouraged everyone to abide by those rules, reminding her followers that the Santa Monica Police Department has “got our back, always.”

Throughout her time in self-isolation, the actress has remained active through outdoors bike rides and walks with the family, oftentimes choosing comfortable sneakers, activewear or laid-back looks.

Jennifer Garner, joggers, black tank top, brooks levitate 3, running shoes, sneakers, bike riding on sunday during quarantineJennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Apr 2020
Jennifer Garner wears joggers and Brooks sneakers to go bike riding in Los Angeles, April 5.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock
Jennifer Garner, mom jeans, rag & bone sweater, white sneakers, cat, stroller, Seraphina Affleck, Violet Affleck, Samuel AffleckJennifer Garner out and about, Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Apr 2020
(L-R): Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Jennifer Garner and Samuel Affleck in Los Angeles, April 2.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Below, shop low-top sneakers that can elevate a casual ensemble without much effort at all.

michael michael kors, sneakers, blue
CREDIT: Courtesy of Belk

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Irving Sneakers, $83 (was $110).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Gola Coaster Rainbow Sneakers, $65.

adidas, sneakers, superstars
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Originals Superstar Sneakers, $70.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more of Jennifer Garner’s cool mom style.

