Jennifer Garner Eats Her Fruits & Veggies in a Cozy Jumpsuit With Gucci Sneakers

If you’re looking for an easy way to get your daily intake of fruits and veggies, Jennifer Garner has you covered.

The “13 Going On 30” actress promoted a new, small business across her social media last night called Farmer’s Finest and Farmer’s Finest MEGA. Described as “variety packs of your favorite fruit and veggie blends and smoothies,” the star discussed the benefits of the pouches as she sat on her floor cuddling a teddy bear.

The Texas native looked comfy as ever, sitting cross-legged in a pale green button-front jumpsuit worn over a cream bralette and her go-to Gucci sneakers. As the video goes on, though, Garner’s designer shoes get lost under a sea of stuffed animals as she piles on more and more fuzzy friends.

The Gucci Ace sneakers feature a 1-inch platform with signature green and red stripes on both the medial and lateral sides, finished with a matching textured green heel counter. The style is currently available for $590 at Nordstrom.

The “Pearl Harbor” actress frequents the high-fashion footwear silhouette for everything from quick outings to walks with her kids in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Garner (L) and daughter Violet Affleck in Los Angeles, April 13. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Garner’s relaxed ensembles oftentimes are paired to comfortable footwear from brands such as Nike, New Balance, Brooks and Chanel. When the actress makes red carpet appearances, though, she tends to go high-fashion in heels from Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster to name a few.

Below, shop low-top sneakers that can elevate a casual ensemble without much effort at all.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Gola Coaster Rainbow Sneakers, $65.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Originals Superstar Sneakers, $72.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Belk

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Irving Sneakers, $44 (was $110).

Flip through the gallery to discover more of Jennifer Garner’s mom-chic style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.