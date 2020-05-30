Jennifer Garner Eats Her Fruits & Veggies in a Cozy Jumpsuit With Gucci Sneakers

If you’re looking for an easy way to get your daily intake of fruits and veggies, Jennifer Garner has you covered.
The “13 Going On 30” actress promoted a new, small business across her social media last night called Farmer’s Finest and Farmer’s Finest MEGA. Described as “variety packs of your favorite fruit and veggie blends and smoothies,” the star discussed the benefits of the pouches as she sat on her floor cuddling a teddy bear.
The Texas native looked comfy as ever, sitting cross-legged in a pale green button-front jumpsuit worn over a cream bralette and her go-to Gucci sneakers. As the video goes on, though, Garner’s designer shoes get lost under a sea of stuffed animals as she piles on more and more fuzzy friends.
We @onceuponafarm know everyone has been shopping from home. 🙋🏻♀️🙈👵🏼 We also know all of us are more focused than ever on bang for your buck. Ipso facto: introducing…Farmer’s Finest and Farmer’s Finest MEGA— variety packs of your favorite fruit and veggie blends and smoothies! Available at onceuponafarmorganics.com. 🤗. I just thought you might like to know. 👩🏻🌾 🚜 🌽 #sending♥️toallsmallbusinesses
The Gucci Ace sneakers feature a 1-inch platform with signature green and red stripes on both the medial and lateral sides, finished with a matching textured green heel counter. The style is currently available for $590 at Nordstrom.
The “Pearl Harbor” actress frequents the high-fashion footwear silhouette for everything from quick outings to walks with her kids in Los Angeles.
Garner’s relaxed ensembles oftentimes are paired to comfortable footwear from brands such as Nike, New Balance, Brooks and Chanel. When the actress makes red carpet appearances, though, she tends to go high-fashion in heels from Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster to name a few.
Below, shop low-top sneakers that can elevate a casual ensemble without much effort at all.
