Jennifer Garner Breaks House Rules By Dancing on Counters in Ripped Jeans + Sneakers

Jennifer Garner took a quick laundry break to create her own at-home music video last night.

The “13 Going On 30” star shared a clip on Instagram in her expansive laundry room surrounded by piles of clothes. The mother-of-three paused her folding and began dancing to “Think About Things” by Icelandic musician Daði Freyr. Starting in a faded pink T-shirt and ripped jeans, the video takes Garner from the ground up to the counters of the room where she dances on top of the smooth surface in all-white lace-up sneakers — a typically off-limits activity in many homes.

The actress then swaps her jeans for black leggings before changing into gray sweats and a sweatshirt and then a silky customized “JG” pajama set with a hefty glass of wine.

The video eclipses all different sides of Garner’s chic mom style from relaxed everyday ensembles to athleisure-inspired looks and loungewear-focused combinations. The actress previously wore the same pink T-shirt while on a bike ride in April as well as a similar black top and leggings look a few days after.

Jennifer Garner goes for a bike ride in Los Angeles in mom jeans and Nike Joyride shoes, April 15. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner wears Brooks sneakers on a walk in Los Angeles, April 21. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Garner’s relaxed ensembles oftentimes are paired to footwear from brands that vary from Nike and Brooks to Gucci and Chanel. When the actress makes red carpet appearances, she tends to go high-fashion in heels from Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster to name a few.

